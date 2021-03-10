ARHT Receives Receipt for Final Prospectus for Previously Announced Financing and Increases Offering Size

TORONTO, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. (TSX VENTURE: ART) (" ARHT " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has increased the size of its previously announced overnight marketed offering, to sell a minimum of $7.9 million of Units of the Company (the “ Units ”) at a price of $0.24 per Unit (the “ Offering Price ”) and up to $8.9 million of Units (the “ Offering ”) and that it has received a receipt for a final prospectus (the " Prospectus ") of the Company from the securities regulators in each of the provinces of Canada (other than Quebec).

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a “Common Share”) and one common share purchase warrant (each, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire an additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.33 for a period of 36 months following the closing of the Offering; provided, however, that if volume weight average price of the Company's common shares is greater than $0.70 for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, the Company shall have the right to accelerate the expiry of the Warrants. The Company has applied to list the Warrants on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). Listing is subject to receipt of approval from the TSXV.

The Company has granted the Agent an option (the “Over-Allotment Option”) to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Offering on same terms exercisable at any time up to 30 days following the closing of the Offering, for market stabilization purposes and to cover over-allotments, if any.

Closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about March 17, 2021 and is subject to certain conditions, including regulatory approval, including that of the TSXV.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to: i) increase direct and channel marketing programs; ii) increase inventory levels; iii) increase personnel and sales support programs; iv) develop in-house technical expertise; v) grow sales team and authorized partner program; vi) product and software development; vii) develop patent portfolio; viii) repay the outstanding secured debentures of the Company maturing on December 30, 2021; and viii) working capital and general corporate purposes.