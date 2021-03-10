Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Announces Year Ended and Q4/2020 Results

INCOME For the three-month period ended December 31, 2020, income increased to $7,318,366, as compared to $6,678,983 reported for the three months ended December 31, 2019.

TORONTO, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation (the “Corporation”) (TSX FC, FC.DB.E, FC.DB.F, FC.DB.G, FC.DB,H, FC.DB.I and FC.DB.J) released its financial statements for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

For the year ended December 31, 2020, income decreased to $26,353,473, as compared to $28,002,051 for the year ended December 31, 2019. Excluding the non-recurring, non-cash share-based compensation expense of $906,131 recorded during 2020, adjusted income for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $27,259,604.

EARNINGS PER SHARE

Basic weighted average profit per share for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $0.249, as compared to the $0.237 per share reported for the three months ended December 31, 2019.

Basic weighted average profit per share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 was $0.913 (excluding share-based compensation expense it was $0.945) as compared to $1.008 for the year ended December 31, 2019.

PORTFOLIO

The Corporation’s investment portfolio increased by $78.1 million to $559.0 million as at December 31, 2020, in comparison to $480.9 million as at December 31, 2019 (in each case, gross of impairment provision). Most of the portfolio growth took place late in the year. The impairment provision as at December 31, 2020 was $5.61 million (December 2019 - $5.48 million). There was a strong level of new investment funding during 2020 in the amount of $399.4 million (2019 – $260.2 million), and repayments during the year were $321.5 million (2019 – $300.3 million), resulting in an increase to the investment portfolio size.

RETURN ON EQUITY

The Corporation continues to exceed its yield objective of producing a return on shareholders’ equity in excess of 400 basis points over the average one-year Government of Canada Treasury bill yield. For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, the annualized return on shareholders’ equity (based on the average of the month end shareholders’ equity in the quarter) of 8.77%, representing a return on shareholders’ equity of 857 basis points per annum over the average one-year Government of Canada Treasury bill yield of 0.20%.