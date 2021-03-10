 

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Announces Year Ended and Q4/2020 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.03.2021, 23:27  |  72   |   |   

TORONTO, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation (the “Corporation”) (TSX FC, FC.DB.E, FC.DB.F, FC.DB.G, FC.DB,H, FC.DB.I and FC.DB.J) released its financial statements for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

INCOME
For the three-month period ended December 31, 2020, income increased to $7,318,366, as compared to $6,678,983 reported for the three months ended December 31, 2019.   

For the year ended December 31, 2020, income decreased to $26,353,473, as compared to $28,002,051 for the year ended December 31, 2019. Excluding the non-recurring, non-cash share-based compensation expense of $906,131 recorded during 2020, adjusted income for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $27,259,604.   

EARNINGS PER SHARE
Basic weighted average profit per share for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $0.249, as compared to the $0.237 per share reported for the three months ended December 31, 2019.     

Basic weighted average profit per share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 was $0.913 (excluding share-based compensation expense it was $0.945) as compared to $1.008 for the year ended December 31, 2019.

PORTFOLIO
The Corporation’s investment portfolio increased by $78.1 million to $559.0 million as at December 31, 2020, in comparison to $480.9 million as at December 31, 2019 (in each case, gross of impairment provision). Most of the portfolio growth took place late in the year. The impairment provision as at December 31, 2020 was $5.61 million (December 2019 - $5.48 million). There was a strong level of new investment funding during 2020 in the amount of $399.4 million (2019 – $260.2 million), and repayments during the year were $321.5 million (2019 – $300.3 million), resulting in an increase to the investment portfolio size.  

RETURN ON EQUITY
The Corporation continues to exceed its yield objective of producing a return on shareholders’ equity in excess of 400 basis points over the average one-year Government of Canada Treasury bill yield. For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, the annualized return on shareholders’ equity (based on the average of the month end shareholders’ equity in the quarter) of 8.77%, representing a return on shareholders’ equity of 857 basis points per annum over the average one-year Government of Canada Treasury bill yield of 0.20%.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Announces Year Ended and Q4/2020 Results TORONTO, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation (the “Corporation”) (TSX FC, FC.DB.E, FC.DB.F, FC.DB.G, FC.DB,H, FC.DB.I and FC.DB.J) released its financial statements for the three and twelve months ended …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
First Majestic Responds to Inaccurate Media Reports and Provides Update on Tax Dispute with the ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Plans to Spin Out of its [U.S.] Cannabis Assets
Distribution of Faurecia shares and cash has become unconditional
Tokens.Com and COIN Hodl Announce Signing of Definitive Agreement and Provide an Update on Proposed ...
Jack Creek Investment Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and ...
Agfa-Gevaert Group to launch share buyback program – regulated information
ING to nominate Lodewijk Hijmans van den Bergh as member of the Supervisory Board
Trillion Energy Seeks to Expand Licence Area in The Black Sea
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
CROSSMARK Begins Initial Rollout of TAAT to Wholesale and Retail Accounts
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...