Drilling at Red Chris Intersects 198 Metres Grading 0.89 g/t Gold and 0.83% Copper

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Metals Corporation (the “Company”) (TSX:III) reports Red Chris drilling has discovered new zones of higher grade mineralization to the south of the South Boundary Fault and east of the East zone. This is a significant development at Red Chris, as historically the South Boundary Fault was assumed to act as the limit of the Porphyry Deposit to the south and east.

An important new zone of higher grade mineralization has been discovered within what has been termed the East Ridge zone, which was interpreted to be a potential off-set extension of the Red Chris deposit. The new discovery hole is located 300 metres east of the current limit of drilling in the East zone. Discovery drill hole RC678 returned 198 metres grading 0.89 g/t gold and 0.83% copper from 800 metres, including 76 metres grading 1.8 g/t gold and 1.5% copper from 908 metres. The new intercept is open in all directions. The style of mineralization and grade tenor is similar to that seen in the highest grade pods from the East zone. The intercept, a 300 metre step out east of the East zone, is located south of the South Boundary Fault and continues to extend the porphyry corridor to the east. Drilling to define the extent and continuity of this high grade mineralization is underway.