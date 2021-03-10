 

PDMR trades in private placement - CORR

Reference is made to the announcement by Belships ASA (the "Company") on 9 March 2021 regarding the successfully completed private placement.

Please find information regarding the subscription that is regarded as PDMR trades under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") attached.

For further information, please contact:

Osvald Fossholm, Belships CFO
Phone +47 908 87 393 or e-mail osvald.fossholm@belships.no


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment




Wertpapier


Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.03.21
PDMR trades in private placement
09.03.21
Belships ASA: Successfully Completed Private Placement
09.03.21
Belships ASA: Contemplated Private Placement
28.02.21
Belships expands fleet with two new Ultramax bulk carriers
24.02.21
Belships ASA - Report 4th quarter 2020