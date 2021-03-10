 

Genmab Announces Preclinical Data to be Presented at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.03.2021, 23:37  |  42   |   |   

Media Release

Copenhagen, Denmark, March 10, 2021

      ·Two posters featuring innovative Genmab bispecific antibody programs selected for presentation at AACR Annual Meeting 2021

Genmab A/S (Nasdaq: GMAB) announced today that two posters evaluating investigational medicines created using Genmab’s DuoBody technology will be presented at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2021, taking place virtually April 10-15 and May 17-21. The posters summarize data from a preclinical evaluation of the investigational medicine, epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in combination with standard of care therapies for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas, and a preclinical mechanism of action evaluation of GEN1042 (DuoBody-CD40x4-1BB). The abstracts have been published on the AACR website and may be accessed via the Online Meeting Planner. All e-poster presentations will be made available on the on-demand Virtual Congress platform on www.aacr.org. Epcoritamab is being co-developed by Genmab and AbbVie. GEN1042 is being co-developed by Genmab and BioNTech.

“We are excited to present data showcasing the progress we are making with key investigational medicines in our product pipeline utilizing the innovative DuoBody bispecific antibody platform,” said Jan van de Winkel, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Genmab. “Together with our partners, we continue to employ the DuoBody technology platform to effectively create opportunities for innovative antibody drug design and development with the goal of transforming cancer treatment.”

Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20):
Preclinical evaluation of epcoritamab combined with standard of care therapies for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas

GEN1042 (DuoBody-CD40x4-1BB):
DuoBody-CD40x4-1BB (GEN1042) induces dendritic-cell maturation and enhances T-cell activation and effector functions in vitro by conditional CD40 and 4-1BB agonist activity

About Epcoritamab
Epcoritamab is an investigational IgG1-bispecific antibody created using Genmab’s proprietary DuoBody technology. Genmab’s DuoBody-CD3 technology is designed to direct cytotoxic T cells selectively to tumors to elicit an immune response towards malignant cells. Epcoritamab is designed to simultaneously bind to CD3 on T cells and CD20 on B cells and induces T cell mediated killing of lymphoma B cells.1 CD20 is a clinically validated therapeutic target, and is expressed on many B-cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.2,3 Epcoritamab is being co-developed by Genmab and AbbVie as part of the companies’ broad oncology collaboration.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Genmab Announces Preclinical Data to be Presented at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2021 Media Release Copenhagen, Denmark, March 10, 2021       ·Two posters featuring innovative Genmab bispecific antibody programs selected for presentation at AACR Annual Meeting 2021 Genmab A/S (Nasdaq: GMAB) announced today that two posters …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
First Majestic Responds to Inaccurate Media Reports and Provides Update on Tax Dispute with the ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Plans to Spin Out of its [U.S.] Cannabis Assets
Distribution of Faurecia shares and cash has become unconditional
Tokens.Com and COIN Hodl Announce Signing of Definitive Agreement and Provide an Update on Proposed ...
Jack Creek Investment Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and ...
Agfa-Gevaert Group to launch share buyback program – regulated information
ING to nominate Lodewijk Hijmans van den Bergh as member of the Supervisory Board
Trillion Energy Seeks to Expand Licence Area in The Black Sea
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
CROSSMARK Begins Initial Rollout of TAAT to Wholesale and Retail Accounts
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.03.21
Notice to Convene the Annual General Meeting of Genmab A/S
08.03.21
Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
07.03.21
Transactions with shares and linked securities in Genmab A/S made by managerial employees and their closely associated persons
02.03.21
Transactions with shares and linked securities in Genmab A/S made by managerial employees and their closely associated persons
02.03.21
Capital Increase in Genmab as a Result of Employee Warrant Exercise
01.03.21
Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
26.02.21
Transactions with shares and linked securities in Genmab A/S made by managerial employees and their closely associated persons
26.02.21
Grant of Restricted Stock Units to Management and Employees and Grant of Warrants to Employees in Genmab
25.02.21
Transactions with shares and linked securities in Genmab A/S made by managerial employees and their closely associated persons
23.02.21
Genmab announces initiation of share buy-back program