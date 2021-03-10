Genmab Announces Preclinical Data to be Presented at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2021

Media Release

Copenhagen, Denmark, March 10, 2021

·Two posters featuring innovative Genmab bispecific antibody programs selected for presentation at AACR Annual Meeting 2021



Genmab A/S (Nasdaq: GMAB) announced today that two posters evaluating investigational medicines created using Genmab’s DuoBody technology will be presented at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2021, taking place virtually April 10-15 and May 17-21. The posters summarize data from a preclinical evaluation of the investigational medicine, epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in combination with standard of care therapies for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas, and a preclinical mechanism of action evaluation of GEN1042 (DuoBody-CD40x4-1BB). The abstracts have been published on the AACR website and may be accessed via the Online Meeting Planner . All e-poster presentations will be made available on the on-demand Virtual Congress platform on www.aacr.org . Epcoritamab is being co-developed by Genmab and AbbVie. GEN1042 is being co-developed by Genmab and BioNTech.

“We are excited to present data showcasing the progress we are making with key investigational medicines in our product pipeline utilizing the innovative DuoBody bispecific antibody platform,” said Jan van de Winkel, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Genmab. “Together with our partners, we continue to employ the DuoBody technology platform to effectively create opportunities for innovative antibody drug design and development with the goal of transforming cancer treatment.”

Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20):

Preclinical evaluation of epcoritamab combined with standard of care therapies for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas

GEN1042 (DuoBody-CD40x4-1BB):

DuoBody-CD40x4-1BB (GEN1042) induces dendritic-cell maturation and enhances T-cell activation and effector functions in vitro by conditional CD40 and 4-1BB agonist activity

About Epcoritamab

Epcoritamab is an investigational IgG1-bispecific antibody created using Genmab’s proprietary DuoBody technology. Genmab’s DuoBody-CD3 technology is designed to direct cytotoxic T cells selectively to tumors to elicit an immune response towards malignant cells. Epcoritamab is designed to simultaneously bind to CD3 on T cells and CD20 on B cells and induces T cell mediated killing of lymphoma B cells.1 CD20 is a clinically validated therapeutic target, and is expressed on many B-cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.2,3 Epcoritamab is being co-developed by Genmab and AbbVie as part of the companies’ broad oncology collaboration.