Marathon Gold Files Final Base Shelf Prospectus

TORONTO, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marathon Gold Corporation (“Marathon” or the “Company”; TSX: MOZ) is pleased to announce that it has filed a final base shelf prospectus (the “Shelf Prospectus”) with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada.

The Shelf Prospectus will enable Marathon to make offerings of up to a total of C$250 million of any combination of common shares, warrants, subscription receipts, units, convertible securities and debt securities during the 25-month period that the Shelf Prospectus, including any amendments thereto, remains valid. The nature, size and timing of any such financings (if any) will depend, in part, on Marathon’s assessment of its requirements for funding and general market conditions. Unless otherwise specified in the prospectus supplement relating to a particular offering of securities, the net proceeds from any sale of any securities will be used to advance Marathon’s business objectives and for general corporate purposes, including funding ongoing exploration and development activities at the Valentine Gold Project and/or working capital requirements. The specific terms of any future offering will be established in a prospectus supplement to the Shelf Prospectus, which supplement will be filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

As at December 31, 2020, Marathon had cash and equivalents of C$51 million (unaudited) and is well positioned to fund the Company’s planned 2021 activities, including the continued exploration and advancement of the Valentine Gold Project. The filing of the Shelf Prospectus, which is effective for 25 months, is intended to provide the Company with increased flexibility as it evaluates potential financing opportunities in the future.

