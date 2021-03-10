AVEO Announces Appointment of Mike Ferraresso to Chief Commercial Officer
AVEO Oncology (Nasdaq:AVEO) today announced the appointment of Mike Ferraresso to chief commercial officer. Mr. Ferraresso will be responsible for managing AVEO’s commercial strategy and operations, including the commercialization of FOTIVDA (tivozanib). FOTIVDA is AVEO’s differentiated oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor (VEGFR) tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) approved in the U.S. for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) following two or more prior systemic therapies.
“Directly on the heels of FOTIVDA’s approval, it is a pleasure to announce Mike’s appointment to chief commercial officer,” said Michael Bailey, president and chief executive officer of AVEO. “Mike’s hard work and dedication has played a crucial role in preparing for our evolution to a commercial organization. I look forward to working with Mike in his new role as we continue to execute on our mission of improving the lives of patients with cancer.”
“It is an honor to be taking on this new role at such an exciting time for the Company,” said Mr. Ferraresso. “I look forward to continuing to contribute to our evolution into a commercial organization.”
Mr. Ferraresso, who joined AVEO in December 2017, most recently served as senior vice president, business analytics and commercial operations. He has over 20 years of commercial pharmaceutical and biotechnology experience, including 15 years developing and commercializing oncology products. At AVEO, in addition to developing the Company’s commercial strategy and infrastructure, Mr. Ferraresso has played a key role in business development activities, including the Company’s immuno-oncology clinical collaborations and the over $400 million agreement amendment with Kyowa Kirin for non-oncology rights to tivozanib in AVEO’s territories. Prior to joining AVEO, he served in sales and commercial operations roles of increasing responsibility at several biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including at Verastem, Infinity Pharmaceuticals, AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Critical Therapeutics, Praecis Pharmaceuticals, Ascent Pediatrics, and Muro Pharmaceuticals. Mr. Ferraresso has extensive experience in commercial strategy including partnerships, development, pricing, and field deployment models and has launched Oprapred, Plenaxis, Zyflo and Feraheme. Mr. Ferraresso holds a BA degree in Economics from Assumption College.
