AVEO Announces Appointment of Mike Ferraresso to Chief Commercial Officer

AVEO Oncology (Nasdaq:AVEO) today announced the appointment of Mike Ferraresso to chief commercial officer. Mr. Ferraresso will be responsible for managing AVEO’s commercial strategy and operations, including the commercialization of FOTIVDA (tivozanib). FOTIVDA is AVEO’s differentiated oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor (VEGFR) tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) approved in the U.S. for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) following two or more prior systemic therapies.

“Directly on the heels of FOTIVDA’s approval, it is a pleasure to announce Mike’s appointment to chief commercial officer,” said Michael Bailey, president and chief executive officer of AVEO. “Mike’s hard work and dedication has played a crucial role in preparing for our evolution to a commercial organization. I look forward to working with Mike in his new role as we continue to execute on our mission of improving the lives of patients with cancer.”