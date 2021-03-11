Merrimack Reports Full Year 2020 Financial Results

“We are pleased that both Ipsen Pharmaceuticals and Elevation Oncology continue to pursue separate clinical stage programs which could result in milestone payments to Merrimack.” said Gary Crocker, Chairman of Merrimack’s Board of Directors. “We have continued to see reduced operating expenses and remain focused on conserving cash to ensure that we have sufficient financial resources to capture future potential milestone payments from Ipsen and Elevation.”

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MACK) (“Merrimack” or the “Company”) today announced its full year 2020 financial results for the period ended December 31, 2020.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Merrimack reported net loss of $3.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, or $0.22 per basic share, compared to a net loss of $17.3 million, or $1.30 per basic share, for the same period in 2019.

Merrimack reported a gain on sale of assets for the year ended December 31, 2020 of $2.1 million compared to $4.9 million for the same period in 2019.

General and administrative expenses for the year ended December 31, 2020 were $5.0 million, compared to $16.2 million for the same period in 2019.

As of December 31, 2020, Merrimack had cash and cash equivalents and investments of $14.0 million, compared to $16.6 million as of December 31, 2019.

As of December 31, 2020, Merrimack had 13.4 million shares of common stock outstanding.

Updates on Programs Underlying Potential Milestone Payments

Ipsen

- On December 1, 2020 Ipsen held a capital markets day briefing with investors. On February 11, 2021 Ipsen released its full year 2020 financial results. In both of these updates Ipsen provided guidance to investors that it may file with the FDA for accelerated approval of ONIVYDE as a treatment of second line small cell lung cancer in 2021. In addition, Ipsen reported that it is continuing to study ONIVYDE in Phase III clinical trials in first line pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

Elevation Oncology

- On November 18, 2020 Elevation Oncology announced that it had raised a $65 million Series B financing. This announcement included confirmation that Elevation’s phase II CRESTONE study evaluating the HER3 monoclonal antibody seribantumab for the treatment of patients with tumors harboring an NRG1 gene fusion is continuing to enroll patients.

About Merrimack

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company based in Cambridge, Massachusetts that is entitled to receive up to $450.0 million in contingent milestone payments related to its sale of ONIVYDE to Ipsen S.A. in April 2017. These milestone payments would be payable by Ipsen upon approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) of ONIVYDE for certain additional clinical indications. ONIVYDE is already approved by the FDA in combination with fluorouracil (5-FU) and leucovorin (LV) for the treatment of patients with metastatic adenocarcinoma of the pancreas after disease progression following gemcitabine-based therapy. This existing approval is unrelated to any future potential milestone payments. Merrimack’s agreement with Ipsen does not require Ipsen to provide Merrimack with any information on the progress of ONIVYDE clinical trials that is not publicly available. Merrimack is also entitled to receive up to $54.5 million in contingent milestone payments related to its sale of anti-HER3 programs to Elevation Oncology (formerly 14ner Oncology, Inc.) in July 2019. The Company is seeking potential acquirers for its remaining preclinical assets.