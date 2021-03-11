$45 billion can buy a lot of things, but 5G leadership ain’t one. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) invested just over $9.3 billion in the FCC’s C-Band auction, selectively acquiring additional mid-band spectrum it will use to take America’s largest and fastest 5G network to the next level and continue delivering massive customer benefits unlocked by the merger with Sprint. Even as its competitors spent record-breaking amounts in the auction, T-Mobile maintains its leadership on mid-band spectrum.

T-Mobile Further Solidifies 5G Leadership Position with Successful C-Band Auction (Graphic: Business Wire)

And the Un-carrier continues to press its 5G lead announcing new network momentum data today: T-Mobile now covers 287 million people with Extended Range 5G and 125 million people with Ultra Capacity 5G … remaining on track to cover 200 million people nationwide with Ultra Capacity 5G this year, before competitors even have a chance to begin deploying mid-band 5G!

“T-Mobile customers are the clear winners in this auction. Our already industry-leading 5G network enabled us to be highly selective and strategic, concentrating our wins in top markets nationwide,” said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile. “As I predicted last fall, the other guys spent an unbelievable amount — because they had to. And even then, the truth is that C-Band is best for urban areas because it doesn’t propagate as well as T-Mobile’s substantial existing mid-band frequencies. For us, C-Band makes a great story even better, and we are incredibly pleased with our clear success in this auction. Our competitors had no choice but to go all in with a break-the-bank attempt to remain relevant in the 5G era.”

“Simply put, Verizon and AT&T bet on the wrong horse — went all in on millimeter wave — and now they’re scrambling … and writing big checks … to try to catch up. Meanwhile we’re on track to deploy Ultra Capacity 5G nationwide before they can even get their hands on C-Band,” said Neville Ray, President of Technology at T-Mobile. “There’s only one true 5G leader in the US, and that is T-Mobile. All of America wins with better connectivity, more competition, and value that we’re able to bring to consumers and businesses — forcing the other guys to do better for their customers as we always have.”