 

Hyundai Motor Offers First Peek at STARIA, New MPV with Premium and Futuristic Design

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
11.03.2021, 00:30  |  59   |   |   

  • Hyundai's new MPV model is equipped with futuristic design cues and space innovation providing premium in-car experience

SEOUL, South Korea, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Company today unveiled the teaser images of STARIA, the brand's new multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) lineup. The images show the STARIA Premium, a high-end variant of STARIA standard model.

Hyundai Motor unveiled the teaser images of STARIA, the brand’s new multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) lineup.

The STARIA name combines 'star' and 'ria'[1], in reference to the vehicle's future-oriented product values and streamlined design characteristics defined by one curve gesture silhouettes as well as clean and pure body volume.

Hyundai Motor unveiled the teaser images of STARIA, the brand’s new multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) lineup.

STARIA reflects Hyundai's commitment to lead the future mobility industry as a Smart Mobility Solution Provider, under the brand's vision of 'Progress for Humanity.' STARIA is equipped with various driver-centric features and futuristic design elements that deliver new experiences for drivers and passengers that make time in transit more productive and worthwhile.

STARIA offers a strikingly futuristic and mysterious exterior, resembling a spaceship. The front is highlighted by a long, horizontal daytime running light and headlamps positioned underneath. The spaceship vibe is echoed by its expansive panoramic windows and lower belt lines, underscoring the openness of the interior. The height of the cabin is also optimized for premium comfort and convenience, making it ideal for both business and family use.

"STARIA is Hyundai's new MPV lineup that opens up a new mobility era," said SangYup Lee, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Hyundai Design. "STARIA will provide a completely new experience and value proposition for customers through its unprecedented design features."

STARIA Premium, which will be available in select markets, takes mobility to the next level, sporting premium features and variant-exclusive finishes for a more luxurious look and feel.

Hyundai Motor will unveil more details regarding design features of STARIA and STARIA Premium in the coming weeks.

For more information and photos, please visit globalpr.hyundai.com.

[1] The definition of ria is "a long narrow area of water formed when a river valley floods" (source: The Oxford Advanced American Dictionary)

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1453431/1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1453432/2.jpg



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hyundai Motor Offers First Peek at STARIA, New MPV with Premium and Futuristic Design Hyundai's new MPV model is equipped with futuristic design cues and space innovation providing premium in-car experience SEOUL, South Korea, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Hyundai Motor Company today unveiled the teaser images of STARIA, the brand's …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
Why Analysts Believe In 2020 Gold Was Used By Many As A Strategic Asset Versus a Tactical Play
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. - ACAD
Kolibri Global Energy Inc. - 33.1 Million BOE in 2020 Year-End Proved Reserves
Casio to Release All-New Titanium Alloy G-SHOCK
In-vitro Fertilization Market Size Worth $33.9 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 6.5%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Vaccine Storage & Packaging Market To Expand At 10% CAGR By 2027, Owing To Rapid Technological ...
Industrial Gases Market Size Worth $147.1 Billion By 2028 | CAGR 6.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Körber unveils next-generation cloud-based technology platform for supply chain at Elevate ...
IoT Professional Services Market worth $149.9 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Titel
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
Hello Pal Announces Proposed Transaction to Acquire Interests in Dogecoin/Litecoin Mining Facility ...
Sedgwick's brand protection experts publish the highly anticipated European recall index report
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Apache Corporation and Certain ...
Chinese Industrial Internet Solution to Lead New Tech Revolution
A Veganz customer favourite is about to hit Australia: the world's first pizza with a sustainability score!
The Esports Ecosystem On Track To Reach $1.8 Billion By 2022
Why Analysts Believe In 2020 Gold Was Used By Many As A Strategic Asset Versus a Tactical Play
Natura &Co reports strong sales growth of 24% and net profit up 200%, continuing to outperform ...
Coalition of Asia Pacific Tobacco Harm Reduction Advocates Says WHO Recommended Ban on Vaping Will ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Cannabis Delivery Services Have Seen Skyrocketing Demand During The Pandemic
Nel ASA: Fourth quarter 2020 financial results
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area