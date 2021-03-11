Azelio has completed a directed share issue of approximately SEK 596 million

STOCKHOLM, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, HONG KONG, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR WOULD REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURES.

The Board of Directors of Azelio AB (publ) ("Azelio" or the "Company") has, based on the authorization given by the annual general meeting on 14 May 2020, resolved on a directed issue of 10,638,225 new shares, corresponding to approximately 10 percent of the total number of outstanding shares in the Company, at a subscription price of SEK 56 per share (the "Share Issue"). Through the Share Issue, the Company raises approximately SEK 596 million before transaction costs. The subscription price in the Share Issue has been determined through an accelerated bookbuilding procedure and corresponds to a discount of approximately 4.6 percent compared to the closing price as of 10 March 2021 on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The Share Issue attracted very strong interest from new reputable Swedish and international institutional investors, along with existing shareholders.

The purpose of the Share Issue is to finance the continued industrialization of Azelio's Thermal Energy Storage (TES) and Stirling-based electricity production technology with the objective to start series production in the third quarter of 2021, and to be able to finance additional development projects and general corporate purposes. As communicated in the Company's year-end report, the expected growing business volumes bind working capital, particularly at the start of series production and in the early stages of commercialization of the product. At this stage, working capital is also particularly sensitive to shifts in cash flows. This risk is amplified by the pandemic, for example, with restrictions on movement that could affect the start and completion of projects. Accordingly, the Board of Directors of Azelio has made the assessment that the Company's working capital need has increased and therefore has completed a Share Issue of approximately SEK 596 million, before transaction costs. The proceeds from the Share Issue, together with existing cash, are expected to be sufficient to fund the Company's business plan until the operations are cash-flow positive, which is expected to occur during 2022. The Board of Directors of Azelio has resolved to deviate from the shareholders' pre-emption rights to ensure the most time- and cost-effective financing of its continued industrialization.