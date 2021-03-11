 

TAIGER takes a leap into global markets with ex-IBM's Bruno Di Leo joining its board of directors

SINGAPORE, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore AI startup, TAIGER, announced today the appointment of Bruno Di Leo as a Member of its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Di Leo's experience in driving commercial success for IBM's global markets will be an asset in shaping TAIGER's strategic plans to grow in their key markets.

Di Leo, an IBM veteran, holds over 35 years of experience in driving commercial success for technology companies. His last appointment as IBM's Senior Vice President of Global Markets oversaw 220,000 employees across 140 countries and had him responsible for generating over US$80B in revenue.

"As we look to establish ourselves in key markets such as Latin America and Eastern Europe, I am delighted to have Bruno join our board of directors and advisory board," said Sinuhé Arroyo, founder and chief executive officer at TAIGER. "Bruno's deep experience in leading IBM's global business operations will prove invaluable for us. We look forward to his contributions."

Akin to tech giant IBM, TAIGER similarly sits in the information technology and artificial intelligence industries. TAIGER's solutions automate mission-critical and cognitive work with their natural language processing and hybrid AI technology. The startup first forayed into Singapore back in 2005 when their intelligent virtual assistant won them a large and strategic government tender. Today, TAIGER has projects in Singapore, Madrid, Moscow, Dubai and Mexico, and eyes set on further expansion into larger growth markets.

"We are pleased to welcome Bruno to our board of directors," said chief commercial officer David Padgett. "His timely arrival goes hand-in-hand with the launch of our new Omnitive Platform. Our ongoing discussions about TAIGER's growth plans are transformational and we are confident he will provide valuable perspectives as we continue to execute our strategy and accelerate our growth."

"TAIGER has an exciting vision and a strong unique value proposition in what their technology can do," said Di Leo. "I'm excited to join this globally diverse AI company that's turning heads around the world. What we need to do now is to strengthen our local capabilities and partnerships in our various markets to serve our clients better."

At present, Di Leo is an independent director of Ferrovial, a global infrastructure developer, and a director of Cummins Inc., a global power technology leader. He is also a member of the International Advisory Board of Instituto de Estudios Superiores de la Empresa in Spain, and of the Deming Center Advisory Board of Columbia Business School in the United States.

About TAIGER

TAIGER unlocks better growth for organisations by giving them the tools to automate complex cognitive tasks. Its hybrid AI solutions, Omnitive has helped global banks like Banco Santander and Otkritie, and various government agencies in Singapore accelerate digital transformation. TAIGER is recognised in Gartner's Hype Cycles and has won numerous industry awards including IDC innovator in AI in 2019.

For more information, visit www.taiger.com.

Disclaimer

