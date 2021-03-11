 

Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park Launches Ambitious Plan to Create World-class Esports Cluster

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
11.03.2021, 01:01  |  37   |   |   

- New report published by Here East outlines roadmap to accelerate the growth of esports cluster

- Plan aims to harness unique assets of Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park to create a globally competitive esports cluster

LONDON, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Here East, the tech and innovation campus, has committed to leading a major new initiative to accelerate the growth of an esports cluster on Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. A new report published today by Delancey's Here East and supported by the London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC) has outlined a roadmap to create a world-class esports cluster that will drive job creation and bring an industry worth $180bn globally to east London.

Through interviews with a wide range of stakeholders, esports leaders and academics, Here East and LLDC have identified the unique characteristics that make Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park the natural home for esports in the UK. These characteristics include state-of-the-art sporting venues, close proximity to international esports teams and close engagement with academic institutions and local initiatives specialising in esports.

The report outlines a series of recommendations that Here East and LLDC believe will consolidate the Park's position as the UK's leading esports cluster. A dedicated team, led by Here East and LLDC and including other Park stakeholders and venues, will be established to deliver marketing and communication campaigns, new esports partnerships and collaborations with local initiatives to develop pathways to foster talent.

Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park is already home to global esports competitions at the Copper Box Arena, Staffordshire University London – which offered the UK's first esports undergraduate course – and esports and gaming businesses such as BT Sport, Sports Interactive and Bidstack.

The plan will build upon the long-term regeneration strategy being delivered by LLDC and stakeholders across Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. With its mix of world-class tech, creative, culture and higher education, the Park offers an unrivalled environment to support the emerging esports cluster.

Considering esports generated £60m in revenue across the UK in 2019, creating a world-class esports cluster on the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park would accelerate the growth of the industry in the UK and drive job creation and economic growth in London.

Gavin Poole, CEO of Here East, comments, "Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park already hosts some of the most high profile esports competitions, teams and businesses in the UK and Here East has become the fastest growing community of esports innovation in the country.

"This report outlines our vision to transform the Park into a world-class esports cluster that sends a clear message to the global esports community – London has the talent, venues and expertise to become a global capital for esports."

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park Launches Ambitious Plan to Create World-class Esports Cluster - New report published by Here East outlines roadmap to accelerate the growth of esports cluster - Plan aims to harness unique assets of Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park to create a globally competitive esports cluster LONDON, March 10, 2021 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
Why Analysts Believe In 2020 Gold Was Used By Many As A Strategic Asset Versus a Tactical Play
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. - ACAD
Kolibri Global Energy Inc. - 33.1 Million BOE in 2020 Year-End Proved Reserves
Casio to Release All-New Titanium Alloy G-SHOCK
In-vitro Fertilization Market Size Worth $33.9 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 6.5%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Vaccine Storage & Packaging Market To Expand At 10% CAGR By 2027, Owing To Rapid Technological ...
Industrial Gases Market Size Worth $147.1 Billion By 2028 | CAGR 6.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Körber unveils next-generation cloud-based technology platform for supply chain at Elevate ...
IoT Professional Services Market worth $149.9 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Titel
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
Hello Pal Announces Proposed Transaction to Acquire Interests in Dogecoin/Litecoin Mining Facility ...
Sedgwick's brand protection experts publish the highly anticipated European recall index report
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Apache Corporation and Certain ...
Chinese Industrial Internet Solution to Lead New Tech Revolution
A Veganz customer favourite is about to hit Australia: the world's first pizza with a sustainability score!
The Esports Ecosystem On Track To Reach $1.8 Billion By 2022
Why Analysts Believe In 2020 Gold Was Used By Many As A Strategic Asset Versus a Tactical Play
Natura &Co reports strong sales growth of 24% and net profit up 200%, continuing to outperform ...
Coalition of Asia Pacific Tobacco Harm Reduction Advocates Says WHO Recommended Ban on Vaping Will ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Cannabis Delivery Services Have Seen Skyrocketing Demand During The Pandemic
Nel ASA: Fourth quarter 2020 financial results
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area