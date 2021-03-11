 

Institutional Property Advisors Brokers $117 Million Luxury Multifamily Asset Sale in Northeast Phoenix

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.03.2021, 01:08  |  33   |   |   

Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), announced today the sale of Montreux, a 335-unit luxury mid-rise apartment asset in the Desert Ridge master-planned community of Phoenix, Arizona. The property sold for $117 million, which represents $349,254 per unit.

“The Phoenix MSA continues to be among the fastest-growing metropolitan areas in the nation with a wide range of industries that attract a talented and durable workforce,” said IPA executive managing director, Steve Gebing. “The current and forecasted economic fundamentals are creating a market for pre-stabilized asset sales like Montreux.” Gebing and IPA executive managing director, Cliff David represented the seller, The Statesman Group, and procured the buyer, Pacific Development Partners. “The property is supported by strong demographics within a one-mile radius that include average household incomes of $138,500 and median household incomes of $97,500,” added David.

Completed in 2020, the property is close to Loop 101, State Route 51, and Interstate 17, three of the most traveled freeways in Arizona. Nearby employers include Sprouts Farmers Market’s corporate headquarters, American Express, Vanguard, Nationwide, Axon, and the Mayo Clinic Hospital.

Community amenities include two resort-style heated swimming pools and spas, a rooftop terrace with lounge seating, bocce ball court and cornhole area, and electric car charging stations. Apartments average 1,058 square feet and have nine-foot or taller ceilings, sound absorbing mechanisms to assist in mitigating sound transfer, fiber optic high-speed internet, keyless entry and motion sensor management.

About Institutional Property Advisors (IPA)

Institutional Property Advisors (IPA) is a division of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate services firm in North America. IPA’s combination of real estate investment and capital markets expertise, industry-leading technology, and acclaimed research offer customized solutions for the acquisition, disposition and financing of institutional properties and portfolios. For more information, please visit www.institutionalpropertyadvisors.com.

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

With over 2,000 investment sales and financing professionals located throughout the United States and Canada, Marcus & Millichap is a leading specialist in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. Founded in 1971, the firm closed 8,954 transactions in 2020 with a value of approximately $43 billion. Marcus & Millichap has perfected a powerful system for marketing properties that combines investment specialization, local market expertise, the industry’s most comprehensive research, state-of-the-art technology, and relationships with the largest pool of qualified investors. To learn more, please visit: www.MarcusMillichap.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Institutional Property Advisors Brokers $117 Million Luxury Multifamily Asset Sale in Northeast Phoenix Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), announced today the sale of Montreux, a 335-unit luxury mid-rise apartment asset in the Desert Ridge master-planned community of Phoenix, Arizona. The property sold …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
bluebird bio Provides Updated Findings from Reported Case of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) in ...
AVEO Oncology Announces U.S. FDA Approval of FOTIVDA (tivozanib) for the Treatment of Adult ...
Accenture Acquires fable+ to Expand Capabilities in Analytics-Driven Transformation and Workplace ...
NCR Board Elects New Independent Lead Director and Nominates New Board Member
GE Announces Detailed 2021 Outlook
Eurofins Launches empowerDX COVID-19 Home Collection Kit on Amazon
Tilray Receives Approvals to Expand and Commercialize Medical Cannabis Products in New Zealand
AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Together with Etesevimab Reduced Hospitalizations and Prevented ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
Largo Resources Announces Share Consolidation and Application to List on the Nasdaq
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.02.21
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Reports Results for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020