Wilmington Announces 2020 Year-End Results

OPERATIONS REVIEW – For the Year Ended December 31, 2020 As at December 31, 2020, Wilmington had assets under management in its operating platforms of approximately $223 million ($74 million representing Wilmington’s share). A summary of the Corporation and the operations of its investments is set out below.

CALGARY, Alberta, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilmington Capital Management Inc. (“Wilmington” or the “Corporation”) reported net income attributable to shareholders for the three months ended December 31, 2020 of $0.7 million or $0.05 per share compared to a net loss of $0.4 million or ($0.06) per share for the same period in 2019. For the year ended December 31, 2020, the Corporation recognized net income attributable to shareholders of $0.7 million or $0.05 per share compared to a net income of $34.1 million or $3.32 per share for the previous year.

Marinas

Maple Leaf Partnerships

In 2020, the Maple Leaf Partnerships successfully completed the acquisition of five marinas and an investment property and now owns and manages 8 marinas within 2 hours driving time of Toronto, Ontario. The Maple Leaf Partnerships own over 3,080 boat slips, representing an approximate 100% increase in the number of slips owned at the beginning of 2020. The total consideration paid for acquisitions closed in 2020 was $41.4 million which was funded by cash on hand, equity contributions from existing limited partners, bank financing and vendor-take-back mortgages.

Despite the 2020 boater season being delayed due to closure orders of the Ontario Government to contain the spread of COVID-19, the majority of boaters returned to the marinas and same store net operating income increased 1%. The Maple Leaf Partnerships were successful in integrating the acquisitions completed during 2020. Total net operating income increased to $6.6 million from $4.5 million, a 47% year over year increase.

In December 2020, the Maple Leaf Partnerships paid a $1.5 million regular semi-annual distribution to its limited partners (Corporation’s share - $0.3 million), representing an annualized cash return of 10% on invested capital.

The re-development of the former Bay Moorings Marina to a water-front residential community is making good progress. Site servicing for the 84 freehold lots will commence in spring of 2021 and the pre-sales program initiated in December 2020 has been very encouraging.

Real Estate

Bow City Partnership

On April 30, 2019, the Corporation acquired a 19.7% interest in the Bow City Partnerships which owns two adjacent parcels of land for cash consideration of $2.475 million. Development of the Western parcel into a six-storey self-storage facility is now complete and comprises approximately 92,000 sq ft of net rentable area. Early leasing activity is meeting expectations despite the pandemic. The Eastern 51,000 sq ft parcel contains a 32,000 sq ft of warehouse leased to the previous owner until April 2021.

Private Equity

Northbridge Capital Partners Ltd. (“Northbridge”) and Northbridge Fund 2016 Limited Partnership

The value of the Northbridge Fund 2016 significantly decreased due to the steep decline in oil prices and the resultant valuation of energy securities. The unprecedented drop during the first nine months of 2020 in oil prices was exacerbated by the collapse in global oil demand due to the impact of the novel coronavirus (“COVID-19”). However in Q4 2020, oil prices increased by approximately 30%, resulting in a 19% increase in the value of the Northbridge Fund 2016 during that the three months ended December 31, 2020. Northbridge is examining strategic initiatives to capture the current low valuations of equities in the energy sector.

Outlook

The Corporation’s goal of investing in alternative asset classes and niche opportunities continues to take shape. The follow-on investments in the Maple Leaf Marina group has resulted in doubling the number of slips (including dry stack slips) as well as substantially expanding its boat sales program. The marinas performed well through the pandemic and there are signs of increased interest in recreational boating. The retention of substantially all customers from the prior year is also encouraging. In addition, the re-development of Champlain Shores (formerly Bay Moorings Marina) continues to progress and pre-sales are exceeding expectations.

Bow City Storage, a six story self-storage facility west of downtown Calgary, opened to the public in early January 2021. The development features keyless entry to the building and lockers, indoor loading bays and exceptional visibility in Calgary’s downtown core. The development is within keeping of the Corporation’s goal of creating long term value and leveraging management’s expertise in the self-storage business.

The Corporation remains confident in its ability of building on its existing platforms, seeking out attractive investments in niche sectors and leveraging its energy platform as the sector shows signs of recovery.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

STATEMENT OF INCOME (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

For the Three months ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31, (CDN $ Thousands, except per share amounts) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Management fee revenue 66 23 211 162 Interest and other income 621 539 1,956 1,390 687 562 2,167 1,552 Expenses General and administrative (444 ) (494 ) (1,337 ) (1,420 ) Amortization (49 ) (50 ) (193 ) (195 ) Finance costs (3 ) (4 ) (25 ) (22 ) Stock-based compensation (52 ) (190 ) (335 ) (411 ) (548 ) (738 ) (1,890 ) (2,048 ) Fair value adjustments and other activities Fair value changes in Bow City Partnerships 231 --- 231 --- Fair value changes in Energy Securities 62 (109 ) 89 (109 ) Gain on sale of investment in Real Storage Private Trust --- --- --- 40,334 Equity accounted income (loss) (23 ) (31 ) (82 ) 99 270 (140 ) 238 40,324 Income (loss) before income taxes 409 (316 ) 515 39,828 Current income tax recovery (expense) 15 (125 ) 23 (3,811 ) Deferred income tax recovery (expense) 246 (6 ) 119 (1,872 ) Provision for income taxes 261 (131 ) 142 (5,683 ) Net income (loss) 670 (447 ) 657 34,145 Other comprehensive income Items that will not be reclassified to net income (loss): Fair value changes in Maple Leaf Partnerships 4,613 --- 4,613 831 Fair value changes in Northbridge Fund 2016 93 --- (228 ) --- Equity accounted investees – share of other comprehensive loss --- (106 ) --- (106 ) Related tax (610 ) (2 ) (563 ) (110 ) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 4,096 (108 ) 3,822 615 Comprehensive income (loss) 4,766 (555 ) 4,479 34,760 Net income (loss) per share Basic 0.05 (0.06 ) 0.05 3.32 Diluted 0.05 (0.06 ) 0.05 3.28

BALANCE SHEETS

(audited) (audited) December 31, December 31, (CDN $ Thousands) 2020 2019 Assets NON-CURRENT ASSETS Investment in Maple Leaf Partnerships 12,184 4,361 Investment in Bow City Partnerships 2,706 2,475 Investment in Northbridge and Energy Securities 1,565 1,786 Note receivable 510 325 Right-of-use asset --- 305 Deferred income tax assets --- 176 16,965 9,428 CURRENT ASSETS Cash 3,055 5,074 Short term securities 41,000 45,000 Amounts receivable and other assets 1,240 1,757 Total assets 62,260 61,259 Liabilities NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Deferred income tax liabilities 268 --- Lease liabilities --- 138 268 138 CURRENT LIABILITIES Lease liabilities 138 255 Income taxes payable 78 3,811 Amounts payable and other 581 674 Total liabilities 1,065 4,878 Equity Shareholders’ equity 51,179 51,179 Contributed surplus 601 266 Retained earnings 5,047 4,390 Accumulated other comprehensive income 4,368 546 Total equity 61,195 56,381 Total liabilities and equity 62,260 61,259



