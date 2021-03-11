Immunocore Announces Upcoming Presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2021 Annual Meeting
Phase 3 data comparing tebentafusp (IMCgp100) with investigator’s choice subject of oral plenary
OXFORDSHIRE, England and CONSHOHOCKEN, Penn. and ROCKVILLE, Md., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immunocore (Nasdaq: IMCR), a
late-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a novel class of T cell receptor (TCR) bispecific immunotherapies designed to treat a broad range of diseases, including cancer,
infection and autoimmune disease, today announced that four abstracts highlighting the Company’s lead program, tebentafusp, were accepted at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2021
Annual Meeting, which will be held virtually from April 10-15, 2021. Two abstracts will be presented as oral presentations including, in the plenary session, Phase 3 data comparing tebentafusp
(IMCgp100) with investigator’s choice in first line metastatic uveal melanoma (mUM). A second oral presentation will feature data on the kinetics of radiographic response for tebentafusp in
previously treated mUM patients. Two abstracts will be poster presentations.
PLENARY AND ORAL PRESENTATIONS
Title: Phase 3 randomized trial comparing tebentafusp with investigator’s choice in first line metastatic uveal melanoma
- Date and Time: Plenary session presentation (CT002), Saturday April 10th at 11:30am - 1:30pm ET
- Presenter: Jessica C. Hassel (PI), University Hospital Heidelberg, Heidelberg, Germany
- Abstract #: 5342
- Session Title: Phase III Clinical Trials
Title: Kinetics of radiographic response for tebentafusp (tebe) in previously treated metastatic uveal melanoma (mUM) patients (pts) achieving prolonged survival
- Date and Time: Oral presentation (CT038), Monday April 12th at 1:30pm – 3:15pm ET
- Presenter: Marcus O. Butler (PI), Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, Toronto, ON, Canada
- Abstract #: 5338
- Session Title: Disease-Oriented Innovative Clinical Research and Trials
POSTER PRESENTATIONS
Title: Uveal melanoma study patients with low CD163:CD3 ratio in tumor biopsy and low serum IL-6 showed enhanced tumor shrinkage (TS) and overall survival (OS) on tebentafusp
- Poster #: 1673
- Presenter: Jessica Hassel (PI)
Title: Tebentafusp induces transient systemic inflammation and modifies the micro-environment to sensitize uveal melanoma tumors to cytotoxic CD8 cells
- Poster #: 517
- Presenter: Marcus O. Butler (PI)
Presentations and posters will be available for registered attendees for on-demand viewing on the AACR website beginning on April 10th 2021.
