Immunocore Announces Upcoming Presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2021 Annual Meeting

OXFORDSHIRE, England and CONSHOHOCKEN, Penn. and ROCKVILLE, Md., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immunocore (Nasdaq: IMCR), a late-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a novel class of T cell receptor (TCR) bispecific immunotherapies designed to treat a broad range of diseases, including cancer, infection and autoimmune disease, today announced that four abstracts highlighting the Company’s lead program, tebentafusp, were accepted at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2021 Annual Meeting, which will be held virtually from April 10-15, 2021. Two abstracts will be presented as oral presentations including, in the plenary session, Phase 3 data comparing tebentafusp (IMCgp100) with investigator’s choice in first line metastatic uveal melanoma (mUM). A second oral presentation will feature data on the kinetics of radiographic response for tebentafusp in previously treated mUM patients. Two abstracts will be poster presentations.

Title: Phase 3 randomized trial comparing tebentafusp with investigator’s choice in first line metastatic uveal melanoma

Date and Time: Plenary session presentation (CT002), Saturday April 10 th at 11:30am - 1:30pm ET

Plenary session presentation (CT002), Saturday April 10 at 11:30am - 1:30pm ET Presenter: Jessica C. Hassel (PI), University Hospital Heidelberg, Heidelberg, Germany

Jessica C. Hassel (PI), University Hospital Heidelberg, Heidelberg, Germany Abstract #: 5342

5342 Session Title: Phase III Clinical Trials

Title: Kinetics of radiographic response for tebentafusp (tebe) in previously treated metastatic uveal melanoma (mUM) patients (pts) achieving prolonged survival

Date and Time: Oral presentation (CT038), Monday April 12 th at 1:30pm – 3:15pm ET

Oral presentation (CT038), Monday April 12 at 1:30pm – 3:15pm ET Presenter: Marcus O. Butler (PI), Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, Toronto, ON, Canada

Marcus O. Butler (PI), Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, Toronto, ON, Canada Abstract #: ﻿5338

﻿5338 Session Title: Disease-Oriented Innovative Clinical Research and Trials

POSTER PRESENTATIONS

Title: Uveal melanoma study patients with low CD163:CD3 ratio in tumor biopsy and low serum IL-6 showed enhanced tumor shrinkage (TS) and overall survival (OS) on tebentafusp

Poster # : 1673

: 1673 Presenter: Jessica Hassel (PI)

Title: Tebentafusp induces transient systemic inflammation and modifies the micro-environment to sensitize uveal melanoma tumors to cytotoxic CD8 cells

Poster #: 517

517 Presenter: Marcus O. Butler (PI)

Presentations and posters will be available for registered attendees for on-demand viewing on the AACR website beginning on April 10th 2021.