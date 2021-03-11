Burning Rock Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

 

GUANGZHOU, China, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR, the “Company” or “Burning Rock”), a company focused on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology, today reported financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020.

Recent Business Highlights

  • Early Detection  
    • Completed product development of the 6-cancer test (training and validation data released in November 2020 at the ESMO Asia Virtual Congress). Capacity ramp-up under way for volume production.
    • Early access programs initiated to gather real-world feedback, with preparation in progress for commercialization (targeted for 2022).
  • Therapy Selection  
    • Achieved strong performance in the FDA-led SEQC2 (sequencing quality control) consortium study on tissue-based and liquid-based targeted sequencing assays, with full results pending publication (manuscript for liquid-based study accepted by Nature Biotechnology).
    • OncoCompassTM Target (Burning Rock's top selling liquid-based ctDNA assay, 101-gene panel including bMSI) passed typing test in Oct 2020. This places OncoCompassTM Target in a leading position for the multi-gene ctDNA NMPA1 4-stage approval process, which comprises (i) analytical validation, (ii) typing test, (iii) clinical validation, and (iv) review and approval.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Revenues were RMB131.7 million (US$20.2 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2020, representing a 48.5% increase from RMB88.7 million for the same period in 2019, or a 6.3% sequential increase from RMB123.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020. The growth in revenues was achievable despite Covid-19 related restrictions, which negatively impacted growth of testing volumes in the fourth quarter, especially in December.

  • Revenue generated from central laboratory business was RMB86.7 million (US$13.3 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2020, representing a 22.5% increase from RMB70.7 million for the same period in 2019, primarily attributable to (i) an increase in average sales price per patient, and (ii) volume growth of the central laboratory business. Number of patients tested in the central laboratory channel was 7,989 for the three months ended December 31, 2020, representing a 5.5% increase from 7,576 for the same period in 2019.
  • Revenue generated from in-hospital business was RMB41.5 million (US$6.4 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2020, representing a 194.3% increase from RMB14.1 million for the same period in 2019. Number of contracted partner hospitals in the in-hospital channel increased to 29 as of December 31, 2020 from 25 as of September 30, 2020 and 19 as of December 31, 2019.
  • Revenue generated from pharma research and development services was RMB3.6 million (US$0.5 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2020, representing a 7.0% decrease from RMB3.8 million for the same period in 2019, due to declined pharmaceutical testing volumes.

Cost of revenues was RMB32.6 million (US$5.0 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2020, representing a 3.4% decrease from RMB33.7 million for the same period in 2019, primarily due to economies of scale and reduced unit cost of certain reagents.

Gross profit was RMB99.2 million (US$15.2 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2020, representing an 80.4% increase from RMB55.0 million for the same period in 2019. Gross margin was 75.3% for the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared to 62.0% for the same period in 2019.

Operating expenses were RMB254.5 million (US$39.0 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2020, representing a 69.2% increase from RMB150.5 million for the same period in 2019.

  • Research and development expenses were RMB83.4 million (US$12.8 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2020, representing an 59.7% increase from RMB52.2 million for the same period in 2019, primarily due to (i) an increase in staff cost of research and development personnel, and (ii) an increase in share-based compensation expenses for options granted to research and development personnel.
  • Selling and marketing expenses were RMB56.6 million (US$8.7 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2020, representing a 15.3% increase from RMB49.1 million for the same period in 2019, primarily due to an increase in staff cost of selling and marketing personnel as we continued the build-out of the sales organization.
  • General and administrative expenses increased significantly to RMB114.5 million (US$17.5 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2020 from RMB49.1 million for the same period in 2019, primarily due to (i) an increase in share-based compensation expenses for options granted to general and administrative personnel, and (ii) an increase in staff cost of general and administrative personnel.

Net loss was RMB156.5 million (US$24.0 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared to RMB95.1 million for the same period in 2019.

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments were RMB2.3 billion (US$350.6 million) as of December 31, 2020.

Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Revenues were RMB429.9 million (US$65.9 million) for 2020, representing a 12.6% increase from RMB381.7 million for 2019.

  • Revenue generated from central laboratory business was RMB297.3 million (US$45.6 million) for 2020, representing a 7.6% increase from RMB276.3 million for 2019. Number of patients tested in the central laboratory channel was 25,262 for 2020, representing a 9.5% increase from 23,075 for 2019.
  • Revenue generated from in-hospital business was RMB117.9 million (US$18.1 million) for 2020, representing a 34.4% increase from RMB87.7 million for 2019. Number of contracted partner hospitals in the in-hospital channel increased to 29 as of December 31, 2020 from 19 as of December 31, 2019.
  • Revenue generated from pharma research and development services was RMB14.7 million (US$2.2 million) for 2020, representing a 17.2% decrease from RMB17.7 million for 2019, due to declined pharmaceutical testing volumes.

Cost of revenues was RMB116.0 million (US$17.8 million) for 2020, representing a 7.0% increase from RMB108.3 million for 2019, which was in line with the Company’s continued business growth.

Gross profit was RMB313.9 million (US$48.1 million) for 2020, representing a 14.8% increase from RMB273.3 million for 2019. Gross margin was 73.0% for 2020, compared to 71.6% for 2019.

Operating expenses were RMB726.3 million (US$111.3 million) for 2020, representing a 64.2% increase from RMB442.4 million for 2019.

  • Research and development expenses were RMB263.9 million (US$40.5 million) for 2020, representing an 68.2% increase from RMB156.9 million for 2019, primarily due to (i) an increase in staff cost of research and development personnel, and (ii) an increase in share-based compensation expenses for options granted to research and development personnel.
  • Selling and marketing expenses were RMB168.6 million (US$25.8 million) for 2020, representing a 9.9% increase from RMB153.3 million for 2019, primarily due to an increase in staff cost of selling and marketing personnel.
  • General and administrative expenses increased significantly to RMB293.8 million (US$45.0 million) for 2020 from RMB132.2 million for 2019, primarily due to (i) an increase in share-based compensation expenses for options granted to general and administrative personnel, and (ii) an increase in staff cost of general and administrative personnel.

Net loss was RMB407.2 million (US$62.4 million) for 2020, compared to RMB169.2 million for 2019.

2021 Financial Guidance

Assuming there are no additional Covid-19 related restrictions imposed in China, which may negatively affect patient volumes and cancer testing, Burning Rock expects its full year 2021 revenues to be approximately RMB610 million (US$93.5 million), implying a 41.9% growth over full year 2020.

Conference Call Information

Burning Rock will host a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter 2020 financial results at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (9:00 p.m. Hong Kong time) on March 11, 2021.

Details of the conference call are as follows:

International: +65 67135090
U.S.: +1 8456750437
U.K.: +44 2036214779
Hong Kong: +852 30186771
China Mobile: 4006208038
China Landline: 8008190121
Conference ID: 5266945

A replay of the conference call will be available for one week (dial-in number: +61 2 8199 0299; same conference ID as shown above).

About Burning Rock

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR), whose mission is to guard life via science, focuses on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology. Its business consists of i) NGS-based therapy selection testing for late-stage cancer patients, with the leading market share in China and over 273,000 tissue and liquid-based tests completed cumulatively, and ii) cancer early detection, which has moved beyond proof-of-concept R&D into the clinical validation stage.

For more information about Burning Rock, please visit: ir.brbiotech.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “target,” “confident” and similar statements. Burning Rock may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Burning Rock’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon management’s current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Burning Rock’s control. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Burning Rock does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

Selected Operating Data

      For the three months ended
  March 31,
2019 		  June 30,
2019 		  September
30, 2019 		  December
31, 2019 		  March 31,
2020 		  June 30,
2020 		  September
30, 2020 		  December
31, 2020
Central Laboratory Channel:                              
Number of patients tested 5,336   6,047   6,769   7,576   4,680   7,252   8,644   7,989
Number of ordering physicians(1) 984   1,059   1,155   1,222   810   1,175   1,194   1,114
Number of ordering hospitals(2) 249   265   281   304   232   284   289   294

_____________________________

(1) Represents physicians who on average order at least one test from us every month during a relevant period in the central laboratory channel.
(2) Represents hospitals whose residing physicians who on average order at least one test from us every month during a relevant period in the central laboratory channel.


      As of
  March 31,
2019 		  June 30,
2019 		  September
30, 2019 		  December
31, 2019 		  March 31,
2020 		  June 30,
2020 		  September
30, 2020 		  December
31, 2020
In-hospital Channel:                              
Pipeline partner hospitals(1) 17   20   21   21   23   23   22   23
Contracted partner hospitals(2) 14   15   19   19   21   24   25   29
Total number of partner hospitals 31   35   40   40   44   47   47   52

_____________________________

(1) Refers to hospitals that are in the process of establishing in-hospital laboratories, laboratory equipment procurement or installation, staff training or pilot testing using the Company’s products.
(2) Refers to hospitals that have entered into contracts to purchase the Company’s products for use on a recurring basis in their respective in-hospital laboratories the Company helped them establish. Kit revenue is generated from contracted hospitals.
   

Selected Financial Data

      For the three months ended
Revenues March
31, 2019 		  June 30,
2019 		  September
30, 2019 		  December
31, 2019 		  March
31, 2020 		  June 30,
2020 		  September
30, 2020 		  December
31, 2020
   
  (RMB in thousands)
Central laboratory channel 72,807   63,394   69,304   70,749   46,141   74,607   89,899   86,695
In-hospital channel 26,557   16,329   30,704   14,088   17,123   27,588   31,704   41,457
Pharma research and development channel 5,101   5,090   3,716   3,838   4,065   4,776   2,278   3,570
Total revenues 104,465   84,813   103,724   88,675   67,329   106,971   123,881   131,722


      For the three months ended
Gross profit

 March
31, 2019 		  June 30,
2019 		  September
30, 2019 		  December
31, 2019 		  March
31, 2020 		  June 30,
2020 		  September
30, 2020 		  December
31, 2020
   
  (RMB in thousands)
Central laboratory channel 54,910   46,122   50,113   51,420   32,434   56,556   67,804   66,588
In-hospital channel 19,870   12,571   25,412   319   10,126   19,269   22,410   30,218
Pharma research and development channel 3,332   3,366   2,662   3,237   2,224   2,573   1,373   2,347
Total gross profit 78,112   62,059   78,187   54,976   44,784   78,398   91,587   99,153


      For the three months ended
Share-based compensation expenses

 March
31, 2019 		  June 30,
2019 		  September
30, 2019 		  December
31, 2019 		  March
31, 2020 		  June 30,
2020 		  September
30, 2020 		  December
31, 2020
                               
  (RMB in thousands)
Cost of revenues 143   177   180   178   176   183   160   277
Research and development expenses 722   708   1,486   6,461   2,072   25,314   10,572   11,843
Selling and marketing expenses 364   517   485   (131)   253   491   341   2,372
General and administrative expenses 429   537   1,149   9,387   1,665   1,639   57,805   58,057
Total share-based compensation expenses 1,658   1,939    3,300    15,895   4,166   27,627    68,878   72,549
                               

Burning Rock Biotech Limited Unaudited Condensed Statements of Comprehensive (Loss) Income
 (in thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)

  For the three months ended
  March 31,
2019 		  June 30,
2019 		  September
30, 2019 		  December
31, 2019 		  March 31,
2020 		  June 30,
2020 		  September
30, 2020 		  December
31, 2020 		  December
31, 2020
  RMB   RMB   RMB   RMB   RMB   RMB   RMB   RMB   US$
Revenues 104,465     84,813     103,724     88,675     67,329     106,971     123,881     131,722     20,187  
Cost of revenues (26,353 )   (22,754 )   (25,537 )   (33,699 )   (22,545 )   (28,573 )   (32,294 )   (32,569 )   (4,991 )
Gross profit 78,112     62,059     78,187     54,976     44,784     78,398     91,587     99,153     15,196  
Operating expenses:                                                    
Research and development expenses (31,427 )   (34,992 )   (38,278 )   (52,238 )   (40,016 )   (71,176 )   (69,330 )   (83,418 )   (12,784 )
Selling and marketing expenses (26,690 )   (34,929 )   (42,606 )   (49,109 )   (29,815 )   (37,992 )   (44,174 )   (56,606 )   (8,675 )
General and administrative expenses (31,565 )   (20,614 )   (30,866 )   (49,112 )   (34,295 )   (42,272 )   (102,731 )   (114,502 )   (17,548 )
Total operating expenses (89,682 )   (90,535 )   (111,750 )   (150,459 )   (104,126 )   (151,440 )    (216,235 )   (254,526 )   (39,007 )
Loss from operations  (11,570 )   (28,476 )   (33,563 )   (95,483 )   (59,342 )   (73,042 )    (124,648 )   (155,373 )   (23,811 )
Interest income 128     3,806     3,686     3,541     3,985     44     698     1,341     206  
Interest expense (4,210 )   (1,826 )   (1,650 )   (1,303 )   (1,178 )   1,939     (776 )   (652 )   (100 )
Other (expense) income, net (176 )   (329 )   (37 )   (341 )   (151 )   122     (176 )   (682 )   (105 )
Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net (101 )   1,142     800     (355 )   611     (118 )   (2,228 )   (1,112 )   (170 )
Change in fair value of warrant liability 64     (347 )   (1,403 )   (1,153 )   3,503     -     -     -     -  
Loss before income tax (15,865 )   (26,030 )   (32,167 )   (95,094 )   (52,572 )   (71,055 )    (127,130 )   (156,478 )   (23,980 )
Income tax expenses -     -     -     -     -     -     -     -     -  
Net loss (15,865 )   (26,030 )   (32,167 )   (95,094 )   (52,572 )   (71,055 )    (127,130 )   (156,478 )   (23,980 )
Net loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s shareholders (15,865 )   (26,030 )   (32,167 )   (95,094 )   (52,572 )   (71,055 )   (127,130 )   (156,478 )   (23,980 )
Accretion of convertible preferred shares (50,296 )   (41,770 )   (33,772 )   (39,173 )   (26,288 )   (38,400 )   -     -     -  
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (66,161 )   (67,800 )   (65,939 )   (134,267 )   (78,860 )   (109,455 )   (127,130 )   (156,478 )   (23,980 )
Loss per share:                                                    
Ordinary shares - basic and diluted (2.86 )   (2.93 )   (2.85 )   (5.49 )   (3.15 )   (2.68 )   -     -     -  
Class A ordinary shares - basic and diluted -     -     -     -     -     -     (1.22 )   (1.51 )   (0.23 )
Class B ordinary shares - basic and diluted -     -     -     -     -     -     (1.22 )   (1.51 )   (0.23 )
Weighted average shares outstanding used in loss per share computation:                                                    
Ordinary shares - basic and diluted 23,167,232     23,167,232     23,167,232     24,437,444     25,031,575     40,786,167     -     -     -  
Class A ordinary shares - basic and diluted -     -     -     -     -     -     86,479,686     86,511,799     86,511,799  
Class B ordinary shares - basic and diluted -     -     -     -     -     -     17,324,848     17,324,848     17,324,848  
Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax of nil:                                    
Foreign currency translation adjustments (278 )   (14,288 )   45,317     (6,647 )   11,422     (2,336 )   (91,093 )   (94,881 )   (14,541 )
Total comprehensive (loss) income (16,143 )   (40,318 )   13,150     (101,741 )   (41,150 )   (73,391 )    (218,223 )   (251,359 )   (38,521 )
Total comprehensive (loss) income attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s shareholders (16,143 )   (40,318 )   13,150     (101,741 )   (41,150 )   (73,391 )    (218,223 )   (251,359 )   (38,521 )
                                                     

Burning Rock Biotech Limited

Unaudited Condensed Statements of Comprehensive (Loss) Income

 (in thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)

  For the year ended
  December 31,
2019 		  December 31,
2020 		  December 31,
2020
  RMB   RMB   US$
Revenues 381,677     429,903     65,885  
Cost of revenues (108,343 )   (115,981 )   (17,775 )
Gross profit 273,334     313,922     48,110  
Operating expenses:                
Research and development expenses (156,935 )   (263,940 )   (40,451 )
Selling and marketing expenses (153,334 )   (168,587 )   (25,837 )
General and administrative expenses (132,157 )   (293,800 )   (45,027 )
Total operating expenses  (442,426 )   (726,327 )   (111,315 )
Loss from operations   (169,092 )   (412,405 )   (63,205 )
Interest income 11,161     6,068     930  
Interest expense (8,989 )   (667 )   (102 )
Other expense, net (883 )   (887 )   (136 )
Foreign exchange gain (loss), net 1,486     (2,847 )   (436 )
Change in fair value of warrant liability (2,839 )   3,503     537  
Loss before income tax  (169,156 )   (407,235 )   (62,412 )
Income tax expenses -     -     -  
Net loss (169,156 )   (407,235 )   (62,412 )
Net loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s shareholders (169,156 )   (407,235 )   (62,412 )
Accretion of convertible preferred shares (165,011 )   (64,688 )   (9,914 )
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (334,167 )   (471,923 )   (72,326 )
                 
Loss per share for class A and class B ordinary shares:
Ordinary shares - basic and diluted 		(14.23 )   -     -  
Class A ordinary shares - basic and diluted -     (6.88 )   (1.05 )
Class B ordinary shares - basic and diluted -     (6.88 )   (1.05 )
                 
Weighted average shares outstanding used in loss per share computation:
Ordinary shares - basic and diluted 		23,483,915     -     -  
Class A ordinary shares - basic and diluted -     51,309,631     51,309,631  
Class B ordinary shares - basic and diluted -     17,324,848     17,324,848  
                 
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax of nil:                
Foreign currency translation adjustments 24,104     (176,888 )   (27,109 )
Total comprehensive loss (145,052 )   (584,123 )   (89,521 )
Total comprehensive loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s shareholders (145,052 )   (584,123 )   (89,521 )
                 

Burning Rock Biotech Limited

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

  As of
  December 31,
2019
 		  December 31,
2020
 		  December 31,
2020
  RMB
  RMB
 		  US$
ASSETS                
Current assets:                
Cash and cash equivalents 94,235     1,895,308     290,469  
Restricted cash 4,009     29,898     4,582  
Short-term investment 313,988     362,132     55,499  
Accounts receivable 88,822     88,218     13,520  
Contract assets 909     22,534     3,453  
Amounts due from related parties 74,368      212      32  
Inventories 58,116     68,021     10,425  
Prepayments and other current assets 72,340     57,329     8,789  
Total current assets 706,787      2,523,652     386,769  
Non-current assets:                
Equity method investment 1,790     1,417     217  
Long-term investment 38,369      -        -    
Property and equipment, net 89,314     111,481     17,085  
Intangible assets, net 343     3,457     530  
Other non-current assets 10,954     23,021     3,528  
Total non-current assets 140,770     139,376     21,360  
TOTAL ASSETS  847,557      2,663,028     408,129  
                 

Burning Rock Biotech Limited

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued)

(in thousands)

  As of
  December 31,
2019
 		  December 31,
2020
 		  December 31,
2020
  RMB
  RMB
 		  US$
LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS’ (DEFICIT) EQUITY                
Current liabilities:                
Accounts payable 12,348     35,482     5,438  
Deferred revenue 49,539     74,402     11,403  
Capital lease obligations, current 4,893     4,816     738  
Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities 54,059     83,648     12,820  
Customer deposits 4,104     1,120     172  
Short-term borrowing 2,370     7,370     1,130  
Current portion of long-term borrowings 37,129     34,695     5,317  
Total current liabilities 164,442     241,533     37,018  
Non-current liabilities:                
Deferred government grants 991     263     40  
Capital lease obligations 4,816     -     -  
Long-term borrowings 18,266     -     -  
Warrant liability 23,503     -     -  
Other non-current liabilities -     228     35  
Total non-current liabilities 47,576      491      75  
TOTAL LIABILITIES 212,018     242,024     37,093  
                 
Mezzanine equity:                
Series A convertible preferred shares 186,991     -     -  
Series B convertible preferred shares 466,983     -     -  
Series C convertible preferred shares 873,059     -     -  
Total mezzanine equity 1,527,033     -     -  
                 
Shareholders’ (deficit) equity:                
Ordinary shares 31     -     -  
Class A ordinary shares -     116     18  
Class B ordinary shares -     21     3  
Additional paid-in capital 45,640     4,006,616     614,041  
Accumulated deficits (946,464 )   (1,418,160 )   (217,343 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 9,299     (167,589 )   (25,683 )
Total shareholders’ (deficit) equity (891,494 )   2,421,004     371,036  
TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANIE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS’ (DEFICIT) EQUITY 847,557     2,663,028     408,129  
                 

Burning Rock Biotech Limited

Unaudited Condensed Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

  For the three months ended
  December 31,
2019 		  December 31,
2020 		  December 31,
2020
  RMB   RMB   US$
Net cash used in operating activities (50,136 )   (90,659 )   (13,890 )
Net cash generated from (used in) investing activities 22,262     (36,428 )   (5,583 )
Net cash generated from financing activities 1,092     68,477     10,494  
Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (258 )   (78,013 )   (11,959 )
Net decrease cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (27,040 )   (136,623 )   (20,938 )
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period 125,284     2,061,829     315,989  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period 98,244     1,925,206     295,051  
                 


  For the year ended
  December 31,
2019 		  December 31,
2020 		  December 31,
2020
  RMB   RMB   US$
Net cash used in operating activities (228,041 )   (73,543 )   (11,271 )
Net cash used in investing activities (346,660 )   (109,312 )   (16,752 )
Net cash generated from financing activities 571,735     2,165,719     331,910  
Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 5,876     (155,902 )   (23,893 )
Net increase cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 2,910     1,826,962     279,994  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period 95,334     98,244     15,057  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period 98,244     1,925,206     295,051  
                 

_____________________________
1 National Medical Products Administration of China




