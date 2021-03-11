Burning Rock Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
GUANGZHOU, China, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR, the “Company” or “Burning Rock”), a company focused on the application of next generation sequencing
(NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology, today reported financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020.
Recent Business Highlights
-
Early Detection
- Completed product development of the 6-cancer test (training and validation data released in November 2020 at the ESMO Asia Virtual Congress). Capacity ramp-up under way for volume production.
- Early access programs initiated to gather real-world feedback, with preparation in progress for commercialization (targeted for 2022).
-
Therapy Selection
- Achieved strong performance in the FDA-led SEQC2 (sequencing quality control) consortium study on tissue-based and liquid-based targeted sequencing assays, with full results pending publication (manuscript for liquid-based study accepted by Nature Biotechnology).
- OncoCompassTM Target (Burning Rock's top selling liquid-based ctDNA assay, 101-gene panel including bMSI) passed typing test in Oct 2020. This places OncoCompassTM Target in a leading position for the multi-gene ctDNA NMPA1 4-stage approval process, which comprises (i) analytical validation, (ii) typing test, (iii) clinical validation, and (iv) review and approval.
Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Revenues were RMB131.7 million (US$20.2 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2020, representing a 48.5% increase from RMB88.7 million for the same period in 2019, or a 6.3% sequential increase from RMB123.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020. The growth in revenues was achievable despite Covid-19 related restrictions, which negatively impacted growth of testing volumes in the fourth quarter, especially in December.
- Revenue generated from central laboratory business was RMB86.7 million (US$13.3 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2020, representing a 22.5% increase from RMB70.7 million for the same period in 2019, primarily attributable to (i) an increase in average sales price per patient, and (ii) volume growth of the central laboratory business. Number of patients tested in the central laboratory channel was 7,989 for the three months ended December 31, 2020, representing a 5.5% increase from 7,576 for the same period in 2019.
- Revenue generated from in-hospital business was RMB41.5 million (US$6.4 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2020, representing a 194.3% increase from RMB14.1 million for the same period in 2019. Number of contracted partner hospitals in the in-hospital channel increased to 29 as of December 31, 2020 from 25 as of September 30, 2020 and 19 as of December 31, 2019.
- Revenue generated from pharma research and development services was RMB3.6 million (US$0.5 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2020, representing a 7.0% decrease from RMB3.8 million for the same period in 2019, due to declined pharmaceutical testing volumes.
Cost of revenues was RMB32.6 million (US$5.0 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2020, representing a 3.4% decrease from RMB33.7 million for the same period in 2019, primarily due to economies of scale and reduced unit cost of certain reagents.
Gross profit was RMB99.2 million (US$15.2 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2020, representing an 80.4% increase from RMB55.0 million for the same period in 2019. Gross margin was 75.3% for the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared to 62.0% for the same period in 2019.
Operating expenses were RMB254.5 million (US$39.0 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2020, representing a 69.2% increase from RMB150.5 million for the same period in 2019.
- Research and development expenses were RMB83.4 million (US$12.8 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2020, representing an 59.7% increase from RMB52.2 million for the same period in 2019, primarily due to (i) an increase in staff cost of research and development personnel, and (ii) an increase in share-based compensation expenses for options granted to research and development personnel.
- Selling and marketing expenses were RMB56.6 million (US$8.7 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2020, representing a 15.3% increase from RMB49.1 million for the same period in 2019, primarily due to an increase in staff cost of selling and marketing personnel as we continued the build-out of the sales organization.
- General and administrative expenses increased significantly to RMB114.5 million (US$17.5 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2020 from RMB49.1 million for the same period in 2019, primarily due to (i) an increase in share-based compensation expenses for options granted to general and administrative personnel, and (ii) an increase in staff cost of general and administrative personnel.
Net loss was RMB156.5 million (US$24.0 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared to RMB95.1 million for the same period in 2019.
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments were RMB2.3 billion (US$350.6 million) as of December 31, 2020.
Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Revenues were RMB429.9 million (US$65.9 million) for 2020, representing a 12.6% increase from RMB381.7 million for 2019.
- Revenue generated from central laboratory business was RMB297.3 million (US$45.6 million) for 2020, representing a 7.6% increase from RMB276.3 million for 2019. Number of patients tested in the central laboratory channel was 25,262 for 2020, representing a 9.5% increase from 23,075 for 2019.
- Revenue generated from in-hospital business was RMB117.9 million (US$18.1 million) for 2020, representing a 34.4% increase from RMB87.7 million for 2019. Number of contracted partner hospitals in the in-hospital channel increased to 29 as of December 31, 2020 from 19 as of December 31, 2019.
- Revenue generated from pharma research and development services was RMB14.7 million (US$2.2 million) for 2020, representing a 17.2% decrease from RMB17.7 million for 2019, due to declined pharmaceutical testing volumes.
Cost of revenues was RMB116.0 million (US$17.8 million) for 2020, representing a 7.0% increase from RMB108.3 million for 2019, which was in line with the Company’s continued business growth.
Gross profit was RMB313.9 million (US$48.1 million) for 2020, representing a 14.8% increase from RMB273.3 million for 2019. Gross margin was 73.0% for 2020, compared to 71.6% for 2019.
Operating expenses were RMB726.3 million (US$111.3 million) for 2020, representing a 64.2% increase from RMB442.4 million for 2019.
- Research and development expenses were RMB263.9 million (US$40.5 million) for 2020, representing an 68.2% increase from RMB156.9 million for 2019, primarily due to (i) an increase in staff cost of research and development personnel, and (ii) an increase in share-based compensation expenses for options granted to research and development personnel.
- Selling and marketing expenses were RMB168.6 million (US$25.8 million) for 2020, representing a 9.9% increase from RMB153.3 million for 2019, primarily due to an increase in staff cost of selling and marketing personnel.
- General and administrative expenses increased significantly to RMB293.8 million (US$45.0 million) for 2020 from RMB132.2 million for 2019, primarily due to (i) an increase in share-based compensation expenses for options granted to general and administrative personnel, and (ii) an increase in staff cost of general and administrative personnel.
Net loss was RMB407.2 million (US$62.4 million) for 2020, compared to RMB169.2 million for 2019.
2021 Financial Guidance
Assuming there are no additional Covid-19 related restrictions imposed in China, which may negatively affect patient volumes and cancer testing, Burning Rock expects its full year 2021 revenues to be approximately RMB610 million (US$93.5 million), implying a 41.9% growth over full year 2020.
About Burning Rock
Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR), whose mission is to guard life via science, focuses on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology. Its business consists of i) NGS-based therapy selection testing for late-stage cancer patients, with the leading market share in China and over 273,000 tissue and liquid-based tests completed cumulatively, and ii) cancer early detection, which has moved beyond proof-of-concept R&D into the clinical validation stage.
For more information about Burning Rock, please visit: ir.brbiotech.com.
Selected Operating Data
|For the three months ended
|
March 31,
2019
|
June 30,
2019
|
September
30, 2019
|
December
31, 2019
|
March 31,
2020
|
June 30,
2020
|
September
30, 2020
|
December
31, 2020
|Central Laboratory Channel:
|Number of patients tested
|5,336
|6,047
|6,769
|7,576
|4,680
|7,252
|8,644
|7,989
|Number of ordering physicians(1)
|984
|1,059
|1,155
|1,222
|810
|1,175
|1,194
|1,114
|Number of ordering hospitals(2)
|249
|265
|281
|304
|232
|284
|289
|294
_____________________________
|(1)
|Represents physicians who on average order at least one test from us every month during a relevant period in the central laboratory channel.
|(2)
|Represents hospitals whose residing physicians who on average order at least one test from us every month during a relevant period in the central laboratory channel.
|As of
|
March 31,
2019
|
June 30,
2019
|
September
30, 2019
|
December
31, 2019
|
March 31,
2020
|
June 30,
2020
|
September
30, 2020
|
December
31, 2020
|In-hospital Channel:
|Pipeline partner hospitals(1)
|17
|20
|21
|21
|23
|23
|22
|23
|Contracted partner hospitals(2)
|14
|15
|19
|19
|21
|24
|25
|29
|Total number of partner hospitals
|31
|35
|40
|40
|44
|47
|47
|52
_____________________________
|(1)
|Refers to hospitals that are in the process of establishing in-hospital laboratories, laboratory equipment procurement or installation, staff training or pilot testing using the Company’s products.
|(2)
|Refers to hospitals that have entered into contracts to purchase the Company’s products for use on a recurring basis in their respective in-hospital laboratories the Company helped them establish. Kit revenue is generated from contracted hospitals.
Selected Financial Data
|
For the three months ended
|Revenues
|
March
31, 2019
|
June 30,
2019
|
September
30, 2019
|
December
31, 2019
|
March
31, 2020
|
June 30,
2020
|
September
30, 2020
|
December
31, 2020
|
(RMB in thousands)
|Central laboratory channel
|72,807
|63,394
|69,304
|70,749
|46,141
|74,607
|89,899
|86,695
|In-hospital channel
|26,557
|16,329
|30,704
|14,088
|17,123
|27,588
|31,704
|41,457
|Pharma research and development channel
|5,101
|5,090
|3,716
|3,838
|4,065
|4,776
|2,278
|3,570
|Total revenues
|104,465
|84,813
|103,724
|88,675
|67,329
|106,971
|123,881
|131,722
|
For the three months ended
|
Gross profit
|
March
31, 2019
|
June 30,
2019
|
September
30, 2019
|
December
31, 2019
|
March
31, 2020
|
June 30,
2020
|
September
30, 2020
|
December
31, 2020
|
(RMB in thousands)
|Central laboratory channel
|54,910
|46,122
|50,113
|51,420
|32,434
|56,556
|67,804
|66,588
|In-hospital channel
|19,870
|12,571
|25,412
|319
|10,126
|19,269
|22,410
|30,218
|Pharma research and development channel
|3,332
|3,366
|2,662
|3,237
|2,224
|2,573
|1,373
|2,347
|Total gross profit
|78,112
|62,059
|78,187
|54,976
|44,784
|78,398
|91,587
|99,153
|
For the three months ended
|
Share-based compensation expenses
|
March
31, 2019
|
June 30,
2019
|
September
30, 2019
|
December
31, 2019
|
March
31, 2020
|
June 30,
2020
|
September
30, 2020
|
December
31, 2020
|
(RMB in thousands)
|Cost of revenues
|143
|177
|180
|178
|176
|183
|160
|277
|Research and development expenses
|722
|708
|1,486
|6,461
|2,072
|25,314
|10,572
|11,843
|Selling and marketing expenses
|364
|517
|485
|(131)
|253
|491
|341
|2,372
|General and administrative expenses
|429
|537
|1,149
|9,387
|1,665
|1,639
|57,805
|58,057
|Total share-based compensation expenses
|1,658
|1,939
|3,300
|15,895
|4,166
|27,627
|68,878
|72,549
Burning Rock Biotech Limited Unaudited Condensed Statements of Comprehensive (Loss) Income
(in thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)
|
For the three months ended
|
March 31,
2019
|
June 30,
2019
|
September
30, 2019
|
December
31, 2019
|
March 31,
2020
|
June 30,
2020
|
September
30, 2020
|
December
31, 2020
|
December
31, 2020
|RMB
|RMB
|RMB
|RMB
|RMB
|RMB
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|Revenues
|104,465
|84,813
|103,724
|88,675
|67,329
|106,971
|123,881
|131,722
|20,187
|Cost of revenues
|(26,353
|)
|(22,754
|)
|(25,537
|)
|(33,699
|)
|(22,545
|)
|(28,573
|)
|(32,294
|)
|(32,569
|)
|(4,991
|)
|Gross profit
|78,112
|62,059
|78,187
|54,976
|44,784
|78,398
|91,587
|99,153
|15,196
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development expenses
|(31,427
|)
|(34,992
|)
|(38,278
|)
|(52,238
|)
|(40,016
|)
|(71,176
|)
|(69,330
|)
|(83,418
|)
|(12,784
|)
|Selling and marketing expenses
|(26,690
|)
|(34,929
|)
|(42,606
|)
|(49,109
|)
|(29,815
|)
|(37,992
|)
|(44,174
|)
|(56,606
|)
|(8,675
|)
|General and administrative expenses
|(31,565
|)
|(20,614
|)
|(30,866
|)
|(49,112
|)
|(34,295
|)
|(42,272
|)
|(102,731
|)
|(114,502
|)
|(17,548
|)
|Total operating expenses
|(89,682
|)
|(90,535
|)
|(111,750
|)
|(150,459
|)
|(104,126
|)
|(151,440
|)
|(216,235
|)
|(254,526
|)
|(39,007
|)
|Loss from operations
|(11,570
|)
|(28,476
|)
|(33,563
|)
|(95,483
|)
|(59,342
|)
|(73,042
|)
|(124,648
|)
|(155,373
|)
|(23,811
|)
|Interest income
|128
|3,806
|3,686
|3,541
|3,985
|44
|698
|1,341
|206
|Interest expense
|(4,210
|)
|(1,826
|)
|(1,650
|)
|(1,303
|)
|(1,178
|)
|1,939
|(776
|)
|(652
|)
|(100
|)
|Other (expense) income, net
|(176
|)
|(329
|)
|(37
|)
|(341
|)
|(151
|)
|122
|(176
|)
|(682
|)
|(105
|)
|Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net
|(101
|)
|1,142
|800
|(355
|)
|611
|(118
|)
|(2,228
|)
|(1,112
|)
|(170
|)
|Change in fair value of warrant liability
|64
|(347
|)
|(1,403
|)
|(1,153
|)
|3,503
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Loss before income tax
|(15,865
|)
|(26,030
|)
|(32,167
|)
|(95,094
|)
|(52,572
|)
|(71,055
|)
|(127,130
|)
|(156,478
|)
|(23,980
|)
|Income tax expenses
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net loss
|(15,865
|)
|(26,030
|)
|(32,167
|)
|(95,094
|)
|(52,572
|)
|(71,055
|)
|(127,130
|)
|(156,478
|)
|(23,980
|)
|Net loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s shareholders
|(15,865
|)
|(26,030
|)
|(32,167
|)
|(95,094
|)
|(52,572
|)
|(71,055
|)
|(127,130
|)
|(156,478
|)
|(23,980
|)
|Accretion of convertible preferred shares
|(50,296
|)
|(41,770
|)
|(33,772
|)
|(39,173
|)
|(26,288
|)
|(38,400
|)
|-
|-
|-
|Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
|(66,161
|)
|(67,800
|)
|(65,939
|)
|(134,267
|)
|(78,860
|)
|(109,455
|)
|(127,130
|)
|(156,478
|)
|(23,980
|)
|Loss per share:
|Ordinary shares - basic and diluted
|(2.86
|)
|(2.93
|)
|(2.85
|)
|(5.49
|)
|(3.15
|)
|(2.68
|)
|-
|-
|-
|Class A ordinary shares - basic and diluted
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(1.22
|)
|(1.51
|)
|(0.23
|)
|Class B ordinary shares - basic and diluted
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(1.22
|)
|(1.51
|)
|(0.23
|)
|Weighted average shares outstanding used in loss per share computation:
|Ordinary shares - basic and diluted
|23,167,232
|23,167,232
|23,167,232
|24,437,444
|25,031,575
|40,786,167
|-
|-
|-
|Class A ordinary shares - basic and diluted
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|86,479,686
|86,511,799
|86,511,799
|Class B ordinary shares - basic and diluted
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|17,324,848
|17,324,848
|17,324,848
|Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax of nil:
|Foreign currency translation adjustments
|(278
|)
|(14,288
|)
|45,317
|(6,647
|)
|11,422
|(2,336
|)
|(91,093
|)
|(94,881
|)
|(14,541
|)
|Total comprehensive (loss) income
|(16,143
|)
|(40,318
|)
|13,150
|(101,741
|)
|(41,150
|)
|(73,391
|)
|(218,223
|)
|(251,359
|)
|(38,521
|)
|Total comprehensive (loss) income attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s shareholders
|(16,143
|)
|(40,318
|)
|13,150
|(101,741
|)
|(41,150
|)
|(73,391
|)
|(218,223
|)
|(251,359
|)
|(38,521
|)
Burning Rock Biotech Limited
Unaudited Condensed Statements of Comprehensive (Loss) Income
(in thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)
|
For the year ended
|
December 31,
2019
|
December 31,
2020
|
December 31,
2020
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|Revenues
|381,677
|429,903
|65,885
|Cost of revenues
|(108,343
|)
|(115,981
|)
|(17,775
|)
|Gross profit
|273,334
|313,922
|48,110
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development expenses
|(156,935
|)
|(263,940
|)
|(40,451
|)
|Selling and marketing expenses
|(153,334
|)
|(168,587
|)
|(25,837
|)
|General and administrative expenses
|(132,157
|)
|(293,800
|)
|(45,027
|)
|Total operating expenses
|(442,426
|)
|(726,327
|)
|(111,315
|)
|Loss from operations
|(169,092
|)
|(412,405
|)
|(63,205
|)
|Interest income
|11,161
|6,068
|930
|Interest expense
|(8,989
|)
|(667
|)
|(102
|)
|Other expense, net
|(883
|)
|(887
|)
|(136
|)
|Foreign exchange gain (loss), net
|1,486
|(2,847
|)
|(436
|)
|Change in fair value of warrant liability
|(2,839
|)
|3,503
|537
|Loss before income tax
|(169,156
|)
|(407,235
|)
|(62,412
|)
|Income tax expenses
|-
|-
|-
|Net loss
|(169,156
|)
|(407,235
|)
|(62,412
|)
|Net loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s shareholders
|(169,156
|)
|(407,235
|)
|(62,412
|)
|Accretion of convertible preferred shares
|(165,011
|)
|(64,688
|)
|(9,914
|)
|Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
|(334,167
|)
|(471,923
|)
|(72,326
|)
|
Loss per share for class A and class B ordinary shares:
Ordinary shares - basic and diluted
|(14.23
|)
|-
|-
|Class A ordinary shares - basic and diluted
|-
|(6.88
|)
|(1.05
|)
|Class B ordinary shares - basic and diluted
|-
|(6.88
|)
|(1.05
|)
|
Weighted average shares outstanding used in loss per share computation:
Ordinary shares - basic and diluted
|23,483,915
|-
|-
|Class A ordinary shares - basic and diluted
|-
|51,309,631
|51,309,631
|Class B ordinary shares - basic and diluted
|-
|17,324,848
|17,324,848
|Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax of nil:
|Foreign currency translation adjustments
|24,104
|(176,888
|)
|(27,109
|)
|Total comprehensive loss
|(145,052
|)
|(584,123
|)
|(89,521
|)
|Total comprehensive loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s shareholders
|(145,052
|)
|(584,123
|)
|(89,521
|)
Burning Rock Biotech Limited
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
|As of
|
December 31,
2019
|
December 31,
2020
|
December 31,
2020
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|94,235
|1,895,308
|290,469
|Restricted cash
|4,009
|29,898
|4,582
|Short-term investment
|313,988
|362,132
|55,499
|Accounts receivable
|88,822
|88,218
|13,520
|Contract assets
|909
|22,534
|3,453
|Amounts due from related parties
|74,368
|212
|32
|Inventories
|58,116
|68,021
|10,425
|Prepayments and other current assets
|72,340
|57,329
|8,789
|Total current assets
|706,787
|2,523,652
|386,769
|Non-current assets:
|Equity method investment
|1,790
|1,417
|217
|Long-term investment
|38,369
|-
|-
|Property and equipment, net
|89,314
|111,481
|17,085
|Intangible assets, net
|343
|3,457
|530
|Other non-current assets
|10,954
|23,021
|3,528
|Total non-current assets
|140,770
|139,376
|21,360
|TOTAL ASSETS
|847,557
|2,663,028
|408,129
Burning Rock Biotech Limited
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued)
(in thousands)
|
As of
|
December 31,
2019
|
December 31,
2020
|
December 31,
2020
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS’ (DEFICIT) EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|12,348
|35,482
|5,438
|Deferred revenue
|49,539
|74,402
|11,403
|Capital lease obligations, current
|4,893
|4,816
|738
|Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities
|54,059
|83,648
|12,820
|Customer deposits
|4,104
|1,120
|172
|Short-term borrowing
|2,370
|7,370
|1,130
|Current portion of long-term borrowings
|37,129
|34,695
|5,317
|Total current liabilities
|164,442
|241,533
|37,018
|Non-current liabilities:
|Deferred government grants
|991
|263
|40
|Capital lease obligations
|4,816
|-
|-
|Long-term borrowings
|18,266
|-
|-
|Warrant liability
|23,503
|-
|-
|Other non-current liabilities
|-
|228
|35
|Total non-current liabilities
|47,576
|491
|75
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|212,018
|242,024
|37,093
|Mezzanine equity:
|Series A convertible preferred shares
|186,991
|-
|-
|Series B convertible preferred shares
|466,983
|-
|-
|Series C convertible preferred shares
|873,059
|-
|-
|Total mezzanine equity
|1,527,033
|-
|-
|Shareholders’ (deficit) equity:
|Ordinary shares
|31
|-
|-
|Class A ordinary shares
|-
|116
|18
|Class B ordinary shares
|-
|21
|3
|Additional paid-in capital
|45,640
|4,006,616
|614,041
|Accumulated deficits
|(946,464
|)
|(1,418,160
|)
|(217,343
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|9,299
|(167,589
|)
|(25,683
|)
|Total shareholders’ (deficit) equity
|(891,494
|)
|2,421,004
|371,036
|TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANIE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS’ (DEFICIT) EQUITY
|847,557
|2,663,028
|408,129
Burning Rock Biotech Limited
Unaudited Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
|
For the three months ended
|
December 31,
2019
|
December 31,
2020
|
December 31,
2020
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(50,136
|)
|(90,659
|)
|(13,890
|)
|Net cash generated from (used in) investing activities
|22,262
|(36,428
|)
|(5,583
|)
|Net cash generated from financing activities
|1,092
|68,477
|10,494
|Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(258
|)
|(78,013
|)
|(11,959
|)
|Net decrease cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(27,040
|)
|(136,623
|)
|(20,938
|)
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period
|125,284
|2,061,829
|315,989
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period
|98,244
|1,925,206
|295,051
|
For the year ended
|
December 31,
2019
|
December 31,
2020
|
December 31,
2020
|RMB
|RMB
|US$
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(228,041
|)
|(73,543
|)
|(11,271
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(346,660
|)
|(109,312
|)
|(16,752
|)
|Net cash generated from financing activities
|571,735
|2,165,719
|331,910
|Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|5,876
|(155,902
|)
|(23,893
|)
|Net increase cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|2,910
|1,826,962
|279,994
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period
|95,334
|98,244
|15,057
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period
|98,244
|1,925,206
|295,051
_____________________________
1 National Medical Products Administration of China
