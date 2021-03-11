 

ICP marks global growth milestone with the appointment of Christopher Grakal as Chief Executive Officer and Victor Lebon as Chief Innovation & Strategy Officer.

LONDON, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the fastest year of growth in its 33-year history, ICP continues to enhance its consulting, managed services and production offerings.  As the pandemic changes the dynamic between customers and brands, ICP's perspective of technology and creativity drives the performance of marketing, advertising and sales assets.  Managing half of Ad Age's 'Top Ten Global Advertisers', along with many of Forbes' 'World's Most Valuable Brands', ICP's clients span the consumer packaged goods, life sciences, retail, financial, fashion/luxury and media sectors.

Christopher Grakal takes on ICP's expanded Chief Executive Officer role overseeing company-wide business practices and client services.  A former Warner Bros. and Turner Broadcasting executive, Grakal joined ICP in 2016 to establish ICP Americas.  Under Grakal's leadership, ICP landed engagements with leading US-based companies, acquiring five new Fortune 100 clients in just over 4 years. "This is the most exciting time to guide clients in harmonizing their marketing operations.  We're working with some of the world's biggest brands to orchestrate their marketing and creative operations through their people, process and technology. Every day we're helping them modernize, boost revenues, find operating efficiencies and create greater asset value with social responsibility always being front and centre."

Victor Lebon, one of ICP's top executives over 13 years, has assumed the newly established role of Chief Innovation and Strategy Officer, focusing on innovating the company's offerings to deliver better outcomes for clients.  Lebon's work for many of the world's leading brands has established him as an expert in marketing operations, marketing technology and content management solutions. "I feel privileged to be part of a company that values customer needs above everything else," Lebon says, "and right now, our clients need an innovation partner more than anything. We're focused on helping them re-imagine their future, navigate change aligned to business outcomes, and identify their opportunity to win with tech, marketing and creative."

ICP is a global consulting and services company headquartered in London, helping brand owners achieve better marketing outcomes. Modern businesses understand the necessity of putting an increasingly informed and selective customer at the centre of the way they operate. ICP delivers a customer-centric alignment through the orchestration of people, workflows, technology and data, harmonizing your marketing operations. ICP's 200+ employees located across Europe, North America and Asia are bringing order and effectiveness to the way businesses, their brands and products maintain relevance and efficacy in every major market around the globe. For more information, visit icpnet.com.

