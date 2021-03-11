 

Firm Capital Apartment Trust Reports 2020 Results and Increased NAV to $9.84 Per Unit

TORONTO, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firm Capital Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (the “Trust”), (TSXV: FCA.U), (TSXV: FCA.UN) is pleased to report its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020:

ATTRACTIVE VALUATION RELATIVE TO PEERS

Based on the current trading price of $6.15 per Trust Unit, the Trust trades at a 38% discount to its NAV of $9.84 per Trust Unit and has one of the highest distribution yields of 3.8% in the Multi-Residential REIT sector, while maintaining a conservative 74% AFFO Payout Ratio.

EARNINGS

  • For the three months ended December 31, 2020, Net Income was approximately $2.5 million, in comparison to the $3.5 million reported for the three months ended December 31, 2019. For the year ended December 31, 2020, Net Income was $5.6 million in comparison to the $7.1 million reported for the year ended December 31, 2019. For the year ended December 31, 2020, excluding Fair Value Adjustments, Net Income was $2.0 million, in comparison to the $1.2 million reported for the year ended December 31, 2019;

  • For the three months ended December 31, 2020, AFFO was approximately $0.6 million, an increase compared to the $0.2 million reported for the three months ended December 31, 2019. For the year ended December 31, 2020, AFFO was $2.0 million, a 16% increase compared to the $1.7 million reported for the year ended December 31, 2019;

  • Results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020 are as follows:
  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  Dec 31,
2020 		  Dec 31,
2019 		    Dec 31,
2020 		  Dec 31,
2019 		 
Net Income $ 2,471,888   $ 3,514,541     $ 5,604,354   $ 7,055,862  
FFO $ 468,125   $ 8,611     $ 4,739,715   $ 1,394,335  
AFFO $ 616,601   $ 202,342     $ 2,013,423   $ 1,731,910  
Distributions $ 455,170   $ 409,183     $ 1,911,984   $ 1,636,731  
FFO Per Unit $ 0.06   $ 0.00     $ 0.60   $ 0.20  
AFFO Per Unit $ 0.08   $ 0.03     $ 0.26   $ 0.25  
Distributions Per Unit $ 0.06   $ 0.06     $ 0.24   $ 0.24  
AFFO Payout Ratio   74 %   202 %     95 %   95 %

 

