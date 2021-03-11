Firm Capital Apartment Trust Reports 2020 Results and Increased NAV to $9.84 Per Unit
TORONTO, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firm Capital Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (the “Trust”), (TSXV: FCA.U), (TSXV: FCA.UN) is pleased to report its financial
results for the year ended December 31, 2020:
ATTRACTIVE VALUATION RELATIVE TO PEERS
Based on the current trading price of $6.15 per Trust Unit, the Trust trades at a 38% discount to its NAV of $9.84 per Trust Unit and has one of the highest distribution yields of 3.8% in the Multi-Residential REIT sector, while maintaining a conservative 74% AFFO Payout Ratio.
EARNINGS
- For the three months ended December 31, 2020, Net Income was approximately $2.5 million, in comparison to the $3.5 million reported for the three months ended December 31, 2019. For the year
ended December 31, 2020, Net Income was $5.6 million in comparison to the $7.1 million reported for the year ended December 31, 2019. For the year ended December 31, 2020, excluding Fair Value
Adjustments, Net Income was $2.0 million, in comparison to the $1.2 million reported for the year ended December 31, 2019;
- For the three months ended December 31, 2020, AFFO was approximately $0.6 million, an increase compared to the $0.2 million reported for the three months ended December 31, 2019. For the year
ended December 31, 2020, AFFO was $2.0 million, a 16% increase compared to the $1.7 million reported for the year ended December 31, 2019;
- Results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020 are as follows:
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|
Dec 31,
2020
|
Dec 31,
2019
|
Dec 31,
2020
|
Dec 31,
2019
|Net Income
|$
|2,471,888
|$
|3,514,541
|$
|5,604,354
|$
|7,055,862
|FFO
|$
|468,125
|$
|8,611
|$
|4,739,715
|$
|1,394,335
|AFFO
|$
|616,601
|$
|202,342
|$
|2,013,423
|$
|1,731,910
|Distributions
|$
|455,170
|$
|409,183
|$
|1,911,984
|$
|1,636,731
|FFO Per Unit
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.00
|$
|0.60
|$
|0.20
|AFFO Per Unit
|$
|0.08
|$
|0.03
|$
|0.26
|$
|0.25
|Distributions Per Unit
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.24
|$
|0.24
|AFFO Payout Ratio
|74
|%
|202
|%
|95
|%
|95
|%
