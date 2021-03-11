Firm Capital Apartment Trust Reports 2020 Results and Increased NAV to $9.84 Per Unit

TORONTO, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firm Capital Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (the “ Trust ”), (TSXV: FCA.U), (TSXV: FCA.UN) is pleased to report its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020:

Based on the current trading price of $6.15 per Trust Unit, the Trust trades at a 38% discount to its NAV of $9.84 per Trust Unit and has one of the highest distribution yields of 3.8% in the Multi-Residential REIT sector, while maintaining a conservative 74% AFFO Payout Ratio.

EARNINGS

For the three months ended December 31, 2020, Net Income was approximately $2.5 million, in comparison to the $3.5 million reported for the three months ended December 31, 2019. For the year ended December 31, 2020, Net Income was $5.6 million in comparison to the $7.1 million reported for the year ended December 31, 2019. For the year ended December 31, 2020, excluding Fair Value Adjustments, Net Income was $2.0 million, in comparison to the $1.2 million reported for the year ended December 31, 2019;





For the three months ended December 31, 2020, AFFO was approximately $0.6 million, an increase compared to the $0.2 million reported for the three months ended December 31, 2019. For the year ended December 31, 2020, AFFO was $2.0 million, a 16% increase compared to the $1.7 million reported for the year ended December 31, 2019;





Results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020 are as follows:

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Dec 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2019 Dec 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2019 Net Income $ 2,471,888 $ 3,514,541 $ 5,604,354 $ 7,055,862 FFO $ 468,125 $ 8,611 $ 4,739,715 $ 1,394,335 AFFO $ 616,601 $ 202,342 $ 2,013,423 $ 1,731,910 Distributions $ 455,170 $ 409,183 $ 1,911,984 $ 1,636,731 FFO Per Unit $ 0.06 $ 0.00 $ 0.60 $ 0.20 AFFO Per Unit $ 0.08 $ 0.03 $ 0.26 $ 0.25 Distributions Per Unit $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ 0.24 $ 0.24 AFFO Payout Ratio 74 % 202 % 95 % 95 %