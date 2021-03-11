Gran Colombia Announces Steps to Continue Strengthening Its Balance Sheet With Partial Early Redemptions of Its Long-Term Debt

Gran Colombia announced today that it has given notice to the holders of the Convertible Debentures that, pursuant to the provisions of the Trust Indenture dated as of April 4, 2019, it will redeem CA$2,000,000 aggregate principal amount of the Convertible Debentures (the “Redemption Amount”) in cash on April 5, 2021 (the “Redemption Date”). The Redemption Amount is equal to 10% of the aggregate principal amount of the Convertible Debentures which are currently outstanding. The redemption price (the “Redemption Price”) will be CA$1,000.876712 for each CA$1,000 principal amount outstanding to holders of record as of February 28, 2021. The Redemption Price is equal to the Redemption Amount plus accrued and unpaid interest. In accordance with the Trust Indenture, holders of the Convertible Debentures, instead of receiving the Redemption Price in cash, may choose to convert any or all of the Convertible Debentures being redeemed into common shares at the conversion price of CA$4.75 per share at any time prior to the Redemption Date. Insiders of the Company, who in total own 9.5% of the aggregate principal amount of the Convertible Debentures outstanding, have indicated their intention to elect to convert their portion of the Redemption Amount into common shares. If the full Redemption Amount is settled with shares, the Company will issue a total of 421,052 common shares to holders of the Convertible Debentures.

Following the redemption, there will be CA$18,000,000 aggregate principal amount of Convertible Debentures issued and outstanding.

8.25% Senior Secured Gold-Linked Notes due 2024 (“Gold Notes”) (TSX: GCM.NT.U)

Currently, the aggregate principal amount of Gold Notes issued and outstanding is US$32,637,500. The next regularly scheduled Amortizing Payment of the Gold Notes, amounting to US$2,887,500, will take place on April 30, 2021, reducing the outstanding amount to US$29,750,000. The Amortizing Payment will include a Gold Premium, as applicable, based on the London P.M. Fix as of April 15, 2021.