Paleo Resources Announces Proposed Shares for Debt Transaction

CALGARY, Alberta, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paleo Resources, Inc. (“Paleo” or the “Corporation”) (TSX-V: PRE, OTCQB: PRIEF) announced today that the entire amount of the existing loan from Energy Reserve Capital, LLC to the Corporation’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Paleo Resources (USA), Inc. has been assigned to Roger S. Braugh, Jr., a director and officer of Paleo, and Chris Pettit & Associates PC, controlled by Christopher J. Pettit, a director of Paleo, as trustee of a Trust, in the aggregate amount, including principal and interest, of US$2,283,661.67 (CDN$2,885,863.25 at an assumed exchange rate of CDN$1.2637 to US$1.00), as to 50% to each, subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. For further information regarding the loan, please refer to the Corporation’s news releases ‎dated September 24, 2018, December 17, 2018, June 5, 2019, July 25, 2019 and June 16, 2020.



Paleo also announced that it intends to settle the outstanding principal amount of the indebtedness, excluding interest, in the aggregate amount of US$2,096,618.63 (CDN$2,649,496.96 at an assumed exchange rate of CDN$1.2637 to US$1.00) now owing to Roger S. Braugh, Jr. (“Braugh”), a director and officer of Paleo, and Chris Pettit & Associates PC, controlled by Christopher J. Pettit, a director of Paleo, as trustee of a Trust (the “Trust”), following the above noted assignment, through the issuance of an aggregate of 132,474,848 common shares of the Corporation at a deemed price of CDN$0.02 per share (the “Debt Settlement”), subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The common shares issued in connection with the Debt Settlement will be subject to a hold period of four months from the date of closing.

As a result of the Debt Settlement, Braugh will hold a total of 134,978,138 common shares and the Trust will hold a total of 121,463,138 common shares, representing 30.29% and 27.25%, respectively, of the total issued and outstanding common shares of the Corporation.

As noted above, Roger S. Braugh, Jr. is a director and officer of Paleo and Christopher J. Pettit, is a director of Paleo and, accordingly, the Debt Settlement is a related party transaction for the purposes of TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 (the “Related Party Policies”).‎ Paleo ‎has determined that exemptions from the various requirements of the Related Party Policies are available in connection with the Debt Settlement (Formal ‎Valuation - Issuer Not Listed on Specified Markets; Minority Approval - Financial Hardship).‎