 

Frontier Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $200 Million Initial Public Offering

Frontier Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”), a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of entering into a combination with one or more businesses, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 20,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market and trade under the ticker symbol “FRONU” beginning March 11, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share of the Company and one-fourth of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share of the Company at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols “FRON” and “FRONW,” respectively.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., sponsored by an affiliate of Falcon Edge Capital and Apeiron Investment Group, is led by Chief Executive Officer Christian Angermayer, Co-Presidents Rick Gerson and Ryan Khoury and Co-Chairmen of the board David A. Sinclair and Peter Attia and director Jonathan Christodoro. The Company intends to leverage its leadership team’s experiences to create significant long-term value for the Company’s shareholders. The team’s experiences include: Christian Angermayer as founder of Apeiron Investment Group, Peter Attia as a practicing physician focusing on the applied science of longevity and co-founder and chief medical officer of the fasting app Zero, and David A. Sinclair as Professor of Genetics at Harvard Medical School and co-founder of several biotechnology companies. While the Company intends to pursue opportunities at the intersection of the healthcare and technology industries, the Company will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region in its identification and acquisition of a target company.

Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Berenberg Capital Markets LLC served as the underwriters for the offering. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,000,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the prospectus may be obtained from: Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, c/o Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, North Carolina 27560, Telephone: 1-800-221-1037, Email: usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com.

A registration statement relating to the securities became effective on March 10, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The offering is expected to close on March 15, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the proposed initial public offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the Company's offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.



