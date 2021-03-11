 

Biophytis’ Combined Annual General Meeting Will Take Place on April 26, 2021 behind closed doors

Legally required documents for shareholders’ votes are available on Biophytis website

PARIS and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biophytis SA (NasdaqCM: BPTS, Euronext Growth Paris: ALBPS), (“Biophytis” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of therapeutics that are aimed at slowing the degenerative processes associated with aging and improving functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases, including severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19, will hold its combined Annual General Meeting (AGM) on April 26th 2021 at 5.00 p.m. CET at Sorbonne Université, 4 Place Jussieu, 75005 Paris.

As a result of restrictions placed on the movement and gatherings of persons due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company’s Combined General Meeting will be held behind closed doors without the physical presence of its shareholders, in accordance with the provisions of the French Decree no 2021-255 of March 9 2021.

The notice of meeting, comprising the agenda and the draft resolutions was published in the French official legal bulletin Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) n° 30, dated March 10, 2021. This notice includes information on how to vote at the AGM, as well as the vote bulletin. All these documents are also available on the Company’s website (www.biophytis.com) Because the above-mentioned French Decree no 2021-255 of March 9 2021 had not yet been published at the time of publication of the draft resolutions in the BALO n° 30, dated March 10, 2021, such publication does not expressly mention that the meeting will be held behind closed doors. [An amended publication in the BALO will be made in order to clarify this.]

Shareholders are strongly encouraged to vote in advance of the AGM by (i) mail, (ii) by appointing the Chairman of the meeting as your proxy or (iii) via the secure online platform VOTACCESS. On account of the possible effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on postal delivery times, it is recommended to return your voting forms as soon as practicable, or to vote via VOTACCESS. All documents are also available on the Company’s website.

Please note that the voting forms should be submitted no later than:

Vote by proxy or by mail on paper:

  • April 23 (3-day deadline before the Meeting) for appointing the proxy or voting on paper with the single form

Vote by proxy or by mail via Votaccess:

April 25 at 3.00 p.m. CET

Holders of American Depositary Shares (ADSs) will receive relevant documents from the Bank of New York Mellon (Depositary).

ZeitTitel
26.02.21
Biophytis Reports 2020 Full Year Results
17.02.21
Biophytis Announces Expansion of Patient Recruitment for Part 2 of the Phase 2-3 COVA Trial (“COVA Study”) Following Regulatory Authorities Approvals in France and Belgium
15.02.21
Biophytis Announces Closing of ADS Offering on Nasdaq Capital Market
10.02.21
Biophytis Announces Trading Resumption of its Ordinary Shares and Share Warrants on Euronext Growth
10.02.21
Biophytis Announces Pricing of $20.1 Million U.S. Initial Public Offering of American Depositary Shares and Approval to List on Nasdaq Capital Market
10.02.21
Biophytis Announces Temporary Trading Halt of its Ordinary Shares and Share Warrants on Euronext Growth
10.02.21
Biophytis Announces Temporary Trading Halt of its Ordinary Shares and Share Warrants on Euronext Growth
10.02.21
Biophytis Announces Pricing of $20.1 Million U.S. Initial Public Offering of American Depositary Shares and Approval to List on Nasdaq Capital Market

ZeitTitel
26.02.21
1.252
ALBPS.PA (Mkap €2,9 M) Attraktive Pipeline u. Spottbillig