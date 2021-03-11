 

Smith Micro Announces Pricing of Follow-on Public Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.03.2021, 04:30  |  69   |   |   

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (the “Company” or “Smith Micro”) (NASDAQ: SMSI), a software development company that sells proven solutions to wireless carriers and cable MSOs, today announced the pricing of its follow-on underwritten public offering of 9,520,787 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $6.85 per share. All shares are being sold in the offering by the Company. Smith Micro has granted the underwriter of the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,428,118 shares of its common stock to cover over-allotments at the public offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering, excluding the option, will result in gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $65.2 million prior to underwriting discounts, commissions and other offering expenses. The offering is expected close on March 15, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Smith Micro intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to fund all or a portion of the purchase price payable to Avast plc (“Avast”) pursuant to the Company’s planned acquisition of Avast’s Family Safety Mobile Software Business and for general corporate purposes.

B. Riley Securities and Roth Capital Partners are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering, with Lakestreet Capital Markets and The Benchmark Company acting as Co-Managers. SEG Group, a division of Bradley Woods & Company, is acting as a Financial Advisor.

A shelf registration statement on Form S-3, File No. 333-238053, relating to the public offering of the shares of common stock described above was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and declared effective on May 13, 2020. A preliminary prospectus supplement describing the terms of the offering and the accompanying base prospectus have been filed with the SEC and are available for free on the SEC’s website located at www.sec.gov. The offering of these securities may be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained by contacting: B. Riley Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1300 17th St. North, Ste. 1300, Arlington, VA 22209, or by email at prospectuses@brileyfin.com, or by telephone at (703) 312-9580.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Smith Micro Announces Pricing of Follow-on Public Offering Smith Micro Software, Inc. (the “Company” or “Smith Micro”) (NASDAQ: SMSI), a software development company that sells proven solutions to wireless carriers and cable MSOs, today announced the pricing of its follow-on underwritten public offering of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
bluebird bio Provides Updated Findings from Reported Case of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) in ...
AVEO Oncology Announces U.S. FDA Approval of FOTIVDA (tivozanib) for the Treatment of Adult ...
Accenture Acquires fable+ to Expand Capabilities in Analytics-Driven Transformation and Workplace ...
NCR Board Elects New Independent Lead Director and Nominates New Board Member
GE Announces Detailed 2021 Outlook
Eurofins Launches empowerDX COVID-19 Home Collection Kit on Amazon
Tilray Receives Approvals to Expand and Commercialize Medical Cannabis Products in New Zealand
AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Together with Etesevimab Reduced Hospitalizations and Prevented ...
Siebert Reports 2020 Year End Results
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
Largo Resources Announces Share Consolidation and Application to List on the Nasdaq
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.03.21
Smith Micro Software & Avast Announce Purchase Agreement; Enters into Strategic Partnership
08.03.21
Smith Micro Announces Launch of Follow-on Public Offering
08.03.21
Smith Micro Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
03.03.21
Smith Micro Schedules Teleconference to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
02.03.21
Smith Micro Announces First European Launch of ViewSpot Platform; iOS Compatibility