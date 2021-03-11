Barbour Chooses Metapack to Lead Shipping and Return Services

Metapack , the global leader in eCommerce delivery technology, today announced Barbour, the British heritage and lifestyle brand has selected Metapack to lead its online shipping and returns operations. The partnership sees Barbour use Metapack’s Delivery Manager, Delivery Options and its Returns Portal as the company looks to gain seamless access to more carriers, automate shipping and returns process, and to further extend delivery options to consumers.

Metapack’s Delivery Manager enables Barbour to fulfill on its delivery promise to consumers while reducing operational processing times. Leveraging Metapack’s technology Barbour is able to access the world’s largest carrier library via a single integration and removes the need for costly and complicated carrier onboarding processes. Using Delivery Manager, Barbour is also able to intelligently select the right delivery service for each order, and quickly generate carrier compliant labels and customs documents for all shipments.

“Having the correct technology in place is key for us as we continue to evolve our brand, e-commerce offering and fulfil on our delivery promise to our customers,” said Gareth Dixon, Group Financial Controller at Barbour. “By leveraging Metapack’s technology not only do we have a single gateway to different carriers and flexible services, we’re also able to automate key shipping process and reduce the reliance on our IT resources. Most importantly, we’re able to strengthen the buying experience for our consumers at every stage in their online journey – from checkout to delivery and even returns,” finished Dixon.

Delivery Options: Provide the right choices and accurate fulfilment dates

Metapack’s Delivery Options provide Barbour with the ability to extend delivery options. From next day to a nominated day and even click and collect, by utilizing Delivery Options, Barbour is able to not only enhance the consumer experience but also drive additional revenue through website conversions by ensuring consumers are presented with the correct delivery option and accurate fulfilment dates for each order.

Returns Portal: Enable automated and efficient returns across 350,000 locations

Metapack’s Returns Portal enables Barbour to automate its return process, allowing the company to reduce its customer support calls and provide consumers with more convenient options to ship and track eCommerce returns. Barbour is able to empower its consumers by providing convenient returns options, with more than 350,000 drop off locations to choose from. Additionally, Barbour is able to gain greater insight and intelligence into returns before they arrive at the warehouse, not only providing consumers with an efficient refunding process but also allowing smarter procurement, marketing and inventory decisions to be made.