 

ThreeD Capital Inc. and Joint Actor Acquire Controlling Interest of AMPD Ventures Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.03.2021, 04:57  |  34   |   |   

TORONTO, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThreeD Capital Inc. (“ThreeD” or the “Company”) (CSE:IDK / OTCQB:IDKFF) a Canadian based venture capital firm that invests in disruptive companies and promising junior resources companies, is pleased to announce that it and Sheldon Inwentash, (the “Joint Actor”) has acquired ownership and control of an aggregate of 5,500,000 common shares (the “Subject Shares”) and 5,500,000 common share purchase warrants (the “Subject Warrants” and together with the Subject Shares, the “Subject Units”) of AMPD Ventures Inc. (“AMPD”) on March 10, 2021. Furthermore, 900,000 common share options (the “Subject Options”) were granted by the Company to an entity controlled by the Joint Actor pursuant to an advisory agreement (the “Option Grant”). The Subject Shares represented approximately 10.2% of all issued and outstanding common shares of AMPD as of March 10, 2021 immediately following the transaction described above (or approximately 19.7% on a partially diluted basis, assuming exercise of the Subject Warrants and Subject Options only), resulting in a corresponding increase in the percentage of shares held by ThreeD and its Joint Actor as a result of the transaction.

Immediately before the transaction described above, ThreeD and the Joint Actor did not hold any securities of AMPD.

Immediately following the transaction and Option Grant described above, ThreeD and the Joint Actor held an aggregate of 5,500,000 common shares (the “Post-Closing Shares”) and convertible securities entitling ThreeD and the Joint Actor to acquire an additional 6,400,000 common shares of AMPD (the “Post-Closing Convertible Securities”), representing approximately 10.2% of the issued and outstanding common shares of AMPD (or approximately 19.7% assuming exercise of such Post-Closing Convertible Securities only). Of this total, ThreeD held an aggregate of 3,500,000 of the Post-Closing Shares and 3,500,000 of the Post-Closing Convertible Securities, representing approximately 6.5% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (or approximately 12.2% assuming exercise of such Post-Closing Convertible Securities only), and the Joint Actor held an aggregate of 2,000,000 of the Post-Closing Shares and 2,900,000 of the Post-Closing Convertible Securities, representing approximately 3.7% of the issued and outstanding common shares of AMPD (or approximately 8.6% on a partially diluted basis, assuming exercise of such Post-Convertible Securities only).

The Subject Units were acquired in a private placement and not through the facilities of any stock exchange. The holdings of securities of AMPD by ThreeD and the Joint Actor are managed for investment purposes, and ThreeD and the Joint Actor could increase or decrease their investments in AMPD at any time, or continue to maintain their current investment position, depending on market conditions or any other relevant factor. The aggregate consideration payable for the Subject Units was $825,000, or $0.15 per Subject Unit.

The trade was effected in reliance upon the exemption contained in Section 2.3 of National Instrument 45-106 on the basis that each of ThreeD and the Joint Actor is an “accredited investor” as defined herein.

About ThreeD Capital Inc.

ThreeD is a publicly-traded Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources and disruptive technologies sectors.  ThreeD’s investment strategy is to invest in multiple private and public companies across a variety of sectors globally. ThreeD seeks to invest in early stage, promising companies where it may be the lead investor and can additionally provide investees with advisory services and access to the Company’s ecosystem.

For further information:
Lynn Chapman, CPA, CA
Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary
Feldman@threedcap.com
Phone: 416-941-8900

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ThreeD Capital Inc. and Joint Actor Acquire Controlling Interest of AMPD Ventures Inc. TORONTO, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - ThreeD Capital Inc. (“ThreeD” or the “Company”) (CSE:IDK / OTCQB:IDKFF) a Canadian based venture capital firm that invests in disruptive companies and promising junior resources companies, is pleased to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
First Majestic Responds to Inaccurate Media Reports and Provides Update on Tax Dispute with the ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Plans to Spin Out of its [U.S.] Cannabis Assets
Distribution of Faurecia shares and cash has become unconditional
Jack Creek Investment Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and ...
Agfa-Gevaert Group to launch share buyback program – regulated information
ING to nominate Lodewijk Hijmans van den Bergh as member of the Supervisory Board
SolarWindow Promotes Mr. John Rhee, President
Trillion Energy Seeks to Expand Licence Area in The Black Sea
Photo Release -- WSFS Financial Corporation to Combine with Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation, Solidifies ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
CROSSMARK Begins Initial Rollout of TAAT to Wholesale and Retail Accounts
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...