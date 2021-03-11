EQS-Adhoc Meyer Burger on track for a successful transformation to a leading European manufacturer of solar cells and solar modules
- 2020 is the year of transformation from a supplier of production equipment to a technologically leading manufacturer of solar cells and solar modules
- Due to the realignment, sales from the old business model declined to CHF 90.5 million, resulting in an EBITDA of CHF -44.6 million and an annual result of CHF -64.5 million
- The balance sheet structure was stabilized by the capital increase in 2020. The equity ratio is 87.5%, with a net cash position of CHF 139.7 million
- Both cell and module factories are planned to open on schedule at the end of May
- High customer interest - the first framework agreements have been signed with major customers
- The renowned creative agency Jung von Matt is developing a new premium brand strategy for Meyer Burger as a producer of highly efficient solar modules
- The build-up of a new sales and marketing organization is on track
- The market entry in the USA/Americas is accelerated, starting already in 2021. Ardes Johnson is appointed as President, Meyer Burger America, and Director Sales USA/Americas
At the Extraordinary General Meeting in July 2020, shareholders approved an ordinary capital increase with gross proceeds of CHF 165 million, giving the green light for the realignment of Meyer
Burger. The Board of Directors and the Executive Board announced plans to start production in the second quarter of 2021 with an annual capacity of 400 MW each of solar cells and solar
modules.
Today the company is on track with all the projects necessary for the successful implementation. The cell factory and the module factory are planned to open on schedule at the end of May. In Bitterfeld-Wolfen, Meyer Burger will use its most advanced production machinery to manufacture highly efficient solar cells. In Freiberg, the largest and most modern module assembly plant in Europe will start operating, equipped with highly automated module production lines. 'For the first time in the history of the solar industry, we have an underlying technology that delivers the highest performance and offers competitive manufacturing costs at the same time. Therefore, it is our ambition to become the European leader and a global player in the manufacturing of highly efficient cells and modules, targeting Gigawatt scale midterm,' says CEO Gunter Erfurt.
