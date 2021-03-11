Meyer Burger on track for a successful transformation to a leading European manufacturer of solar cells and solar modules

At the Extraordinary General Meeting in July 2020, shareholders approved an ordinary capital increase with gross proceeds of CHF 165 million, giving the green light for the realignment of Meyer Burger. The Board of Directors and the Executive Board announced plans to start production in the second quarter of 2021 with an annual capacity of 400 MW each of solar cells and solar modules.



Today the company is on track with all the projects necessary for the successful implementation. The cell factory and the module factory are planned to open on schedule at the end of May. In Bitterfeld-Wolfen, Meyer Burger will use its most advanced production machinery to manufacture highly efficient solar cells. In Freiberg, the largest and most modern module assembly plant in Europe will start operating, equipped with highly automated module production lines. 'For the first time in the history of the solar industry, we have an underlying technology that delivers the highest performance and offers competitive manufacturing costs at the same time. Therefore, it is our ambition to become the European leader and a global player in the manufacturing of highly efficient cells and modules, targeting Gigawatt scale midterm,' says CEO Gunter Erfurt.

