Genentech Provides Update on the Phase III REMDACTA Trial of Actemra Plus Veklury in Patients With Severe COVID-19 Pneumonia

Genentech will continue to evaluate data from the REMDACTA, COVACTA and EMPACTA studies as well as other studies of Actemra in COVID-19 pneumonia. The EMPACTA study met its primary endpoint, while COVACTA did not meet its primary endpoint. Both were recently published in the New England Journal of Medicine .

Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY), today announced that the global Phase III randomized, double-blind, multicenter REMDACTA study of Actemra (tocilizumab) plus Veklury (remdesivir), versus placebo plus Veklury, did not meet its primary endpoint. This was measured by improved time to hospital discharge up to day 28 in patients with severe COVID-19 pneumonia receiving standard of care. No new safety signals were identified for Actemra in the REMDACTA trial. The study was conducted in collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc.

“Given the global impact of COVID-19 pneumonia on patients, we are disappointed that the REMDACTA study did not meet its endpoints,” said Levi Garraway, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer and head of Global Product Development. “We continue to believe that the totality of data suggests a potential role for Actemra in treating certain patients with COVID-19, and will discuss the results with health authorities. We thank our partners at Gilead, and all the patients, investigators and healthcare professionals for their participation.”

REMDACTA did not meet key secondary endpoints, which included likelihood of death, likelihood of progression to mechanical ventilation or death, and clinical status. The full results of the trial will be submitted for publication in a peer-reviewed journal later this year.

Actemra is not approved for the treatment of COVID-19 pneumonia.

The antiviral medication Veklury was invented and developed by Gilead Sciences and is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of adults and pediatric patients at least 12 years of age and weighing at least 40 kilograms requiring hospitalization for COVID-19. Veklury is contraindicated in patients who are allergic to Veklury or any of its components. For more information, please see the U.S. full Prescribing Information at https://www.gilead.com.