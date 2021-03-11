Results 2020 ForFarmers

· Total Feed volume2:

of which Compound Feed volume: -3.5% to 9.7 million tonnes;

-3.9% to 6.8 million tonnes; only growth in dairy and pig sector in Germany/Poland · Gross profit: -1.7% to €433.2 million; despite better product mix mainly due to volume decline · Underlying EBITDA: +8,7% to €96.2 million; compared to a weak 2019 and especially due to execution of efficiency plans;

+9.3% to €96.7 million at constant currencies · Underlying net profit3: +10.0% to €46.3 million, excluding a.o. gain on sale of closed mills and goodwill impairment of €34.2 million for activities in Poland due to a.o. Covid-19 · Dividend proposal regular dividend substantially higher at €0.29 per ordinary share; distribution of 60% of underlying net profit · Net cash flow from operating activities: +2.1% to €98.1 million; besides higher EBITDA also driven by lower working capital

1 Results are always compared year-on-year

2 Total Feed covers the entire ForFarmers product portfolio and comprises compound feed, specialties, co-products (including DML products), seeds and other products (such as forage)

3 Underlying net profit: in this instance profit attributable to shareholders of the Company







Yoram Knoop, CEO ForFarmers: “We look back on 2020 as a turbulent year, dominated by the outbreak of Covid-19 and its consequences. Given the circumstances, our results are more than satisfactory. In March last year, we were quick to take measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus and to secure the continuity of production and feed deliveries. Thanks to the tremendous efforts of our employees, we were able to continue to provide a high level of service to our customers. As a result of the closure of the hospitality sector and the out-of-home segment our customers more or less saw a decline in demand for their products followed by a drop in the prices for their products. This also partly put pressure on our volumes and margins. It is hard to predict how long the Covid-19 measures will be sustained. This is one of the reasons, why we have taken a goodwill impairment on our Polish activities. Despite this we remain optimistic about the growth opportunities in the Polish poultry sector once the Covid measures are relaxed. We had already begun implementing efficiency measures in 2019 and have accordingly been able to reduce our cost level even further relatively quickly in 2020. We also managed our working capital well again. All together this has led to a solid contribution to our results.