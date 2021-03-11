 

Innodisk to Release Blockchain SSD Securing Radical Edge Data Integrity

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
11.03.2021, 07:00  |  52   |   |   

TAIPEI, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The increasing ubiquity of AI in everyday applications brings with it concerns regarding data integrity and validation. Innodisk's new-patented blockchain technology brings to its latest SSD solution "InnoBTS SSD"  and alleviates these concerns through sophisticated use of digital signature and blockchain that is fully software independent.

How does blockchain accelerate Internet of Things (IoT) adoption? Innodisk's new patent solution integrates blockchain technology into a single storage device. The combination of blockchain and IoT has broad potential for the creation of a marketplace of services between devices, and The

Integrated with Distributed Ledger Technology and Tamper-proof

Innodisk announces its new solution combines blockchain technology to secure the valuable data in recent IoT scenarios, such as POS systems at unmanned stores, smart meters, digital ID cards. The important data written to the SSD will create an encrypted hash string that corresponds to the specific data set, and the encrypted hash string is spread on the blockchain network, essentially creating a decentralized ledger that is distributed between numerous unique computers. The process is to make the encrypted hash string to be "chained" on the blockchain network. If tampering happens, the chained data is checked with an encrypted hash string on the network, clearly showing any discrepancies.

Automatic Generate Digital Signature and Easily Verified

The InnoBTS SSD incorporates a hardware-run digital signature. Through the sophisticated use of private and public keys given to each file that is sent, the receiver can always verify the correct sender. The SSD creates and secures the private key within an internal safety zone, ensuring maximum private key security. Only the public key will be available for anyone to verify the correct sender.

Full Software Independence

The new InnoBTS SSD series benefits from blockchain technology and data streaming combine to create an industry-leading solution for data integrity at the edge. Removing the need for software eases system integration as well as strengthening data integrity by moving the functions to the more inaccessible SSD firmware.

Innodisk's solution allows for easy blockchain setup for edge applications that is not reliant on software, and meanwhile connects numerous devices to the blockchain network. This makes the InnoBTS SSD suitable for cutting-edge AI applications such as smart cities, smart vehicles, smart factories, and intelligent surveillance.

About Innodisk

Innodisk is a service-driven provider of flash memory, DRAM modules, and embedded peripheral products for industrial and enterprise applications. For more information about Innodisk, please visit https://www.innodisk.com 

Innodisk Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1453545/Innodisk_Blockchain_SSD.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1454282/Innodisk_Logo.jpg



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Innodisk to Release Blockchain SSD Securing Radical Edge Data Integrity TAIPEI, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The increasing ubiquity of AI in everyday applications brings with it concerns regarding data integrity and validation. Innodisk's new-patented blockchain technology brings to its latest SSD solution "InnoBTS …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
Why Analysts Believe In 2020 Gold Was Used By Many As A Strategic Asset Versus a Tactical Play
Vaccine Storage & Packaging Market To Expand At 10% CAGR By 2027, Owing To Rapid Technological ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. - ACAD
Azelio has completed a directed share issue of approximately SEK 596 million
Celebrity cosmetic doctor Dr Dan Dhunna Ranks His Top Five Lip Fillers
Hair Wigs and Extensions Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 13.3 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Market Size Worth $21.42 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Hyundai Motor Offers First Peek at STARIA, New MPV with Premium and Futuristic Design
In-vitro Fertilization Market Size Worth $33.9 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 6.5%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Titel
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
Hello Pal Announces Proposed Transaction to Acquire Interests in Dogecoin/Litecoin Mining Facility ...
Sedgwick's brand protection experts publish the highly anticipated European recall index report
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Apache Corporation and Certain ...
A Veganz customer favourite is about to hit Australia: the world's first pizza with a sustainability score!
The Esports Ecosystem On Track To Reach $1.8 Billion By 2022
Why Analysts Believe In 2020 Gold Was Used By Many As A Strategic Asset Versus a Tactical Play
Natura &Co reports strong sales growth of 24% and net profit up 200%, continuing to outperform ...
Vaccine Storage & Packaging Market To Expand At 10% CAGR By 2027, Owing To Rapid Technological ...
Coalition of Asia Pacific Tobacco Harm Reduction Advocates Says WHO Recommended Ban on Vaping Will ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Cannabis Delivery Services Have Seen Skyrocketing Demand During The Pandemic
Nel ASA: Fourth quarter 2020 financial results
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area