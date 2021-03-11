Cicor closes challenging year with solid result

With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was possible to flexibly adjust costs to the decline in sales. This cost discipline, coupled with financial support for short-time work in Switzerland, Germany and Singapore, enabled the operating profit margin at EBITDA level (operating profit before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) to be maintained at a satisfactory 9.0 % (2019: 9.8 %). The EBITDA generated thus amounted to CHF 19.4 million (2019: CHF 24.8 million). Due to slightly higher depreciation of fixed assets, EBIT decreased to CHF 8.9 million (2019: CHF 14.9 million), corresponding to a margin of 4.1 % (2019: 5.9 %) and thus slightly above guidance. In 2020, the net result was again burdened by the appreciation of the Swiss franc - in particular against the US dollar in the reporting year. Nevertheless, a clearly positive net result of CHF 4.2 million (2019: CHF 8.4 million) was achieved. Net working capital was reduced once again, resulting in a satisfactory free cash flow of CHF 7.2 million (2019: CHF 13.7 million).



Further strengthening of strategic target markets

The focus on the strategic applications of medical technology, industrial electronics and aerospace & defence proved beneficial, as the decline in sales was significantly less pronounced in these markets: Sales in the automotive & transportation, watches & consumer, communications and other sectors declined by 24.6 %, whereas the strategic sectors performed better with a decrease of 12.8 %, thus further increasing their share of Group sales to 80.7 % (2019: 78.3 %) in line with the strategy. In particular, demand from the medical technology sector remained stable compared to the previous year despite a pandemic-related slump in sales to hearing-aid customers.

