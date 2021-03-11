Roche’s awarded WHO prequalification for the HIV and HCV diagnostic tests on the cobas 6800/8800 Systems

For patients living in areas with limited healthcare resources, WHO prequalification ensures access to the highest quality diagnostics

Access to broader reliable diagnostic solutions helps healthcare communities working to expedite and increase disease elimination programs

Roche’s Global Access Program provides innovative diagnostic solutions improving disease and patient management for those most in need





Basel, 11 March 2021 - Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) today announced that the cobas HIV-1 and cobas HCV Tests for use on the cobas 6800/8800 Systems have been awarded World Health Organization (WHO) prequalification. WHO prequalification helps regulators and procurers in low and middle-income countries to identify products that meet high quality standards and are safe and suitable for their intended use. This is of benefit to healthcare professionals and patients, for whom quality assured IVDs are essential for effective diagnosis and monitoring of therapeutic efficiency. Increased access to diagnostic testing and monitoring for HIV and hepatitis C virus (HCV) provides broader reliable solutions to patients living in remote settings. Without accurate diagnosis, appropriate disease management may be delayed.

For people who can not easily access healthcare facilities, the ability to simplify blood collection and sample transportation on a stable device improves access to reliable diagnostics. The cobas HIV-1 Test can be used in conjunction with the first-of-its-kind cobas Plasma Separation Card to process dried plasma spot samples collected in remote areas, where access to testing facilities can be difficult.

“We are focusing on improving patient and disease management where it is needed most. Sustainable solutions can help healthcare providers more efficiently work towards eliminating infections,” said Thomas Schinecker, CEO Roche Diagnostics. “Since we launched the Global Access Program in 2014, access to innovative diagnostics solutions has improved in countries with high disease burdens. There is still more work that needs to be done and with the WHO prequalification more people around the world will have access to high-quality diagnostics.”