Coop Pank AS results for February 2021

Over the year, the bank's deposit volume has grown by 54%, the loan portfolio by 40% and the customer base by 34%. Because revenue growth has been faster than expenses, it has allowed us to earn 73% more profit in the first two months of the year than we did a year ago. Coop Pank is well capitalized and our return on equity was 10.9% in February.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many Estonian companies are still in a difficult situation. As a domestic bank, Coop Pank is always a partner for local entrepreneurs, who takes time to indagate the challenges they face and is ready to offer flexible solutions quickly – both in good times and in more difficult times.

In addition to local entrepreneurs, we see that local governments and state agencies are also increasingly interested in Coop Pank's good daily banking and deposit conditions.”

More detailed quarterly reports of Coop Pank are available at: https://www.cooppank.ee/en/financial-reports

Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The number of clients using Coop Pank for their daily banking reached 90,900. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people’s homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, comprising of 330 stores.

