 

Amendments to the notice to the Annual General Meeting of Sanoma Corporation regarding the number of the members and the composition of the Board of Directors

Sanoma Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 11 March 2021 at 8:15 EET


Amendments to the notice to the Annual General Meeting of Sanoma Corporation regarding the number of the members and the composition of the Board of Directors

On 10 February 2021, Sanoma Corporation published the notice to the Annual General Meeting, which will be held on Tuesday 13 April 2021 at 14:00 EET.

Arun Aggarwal, the proposed new member of the Board of Directors set out in item 13 in the notice, has for personal reasons announced that he is no longer available for the position. Thus, Sanoma’s Board of Directors has resolved on the following amendments to items 12 and 13 of the notice to the Annual General Meeting:

Shareholders representing more than 10% of all shares and votes of the company propose to the Annual General Meeting that the number of the members of the Board of Directors shall be set at nine instead of the earlier proposed ten, and that the Board of Directors shall comprise the following members: Pekka Ala-Pietilä, Julian Drinkall, Rolf Grisebach, Mika Ihamuotila, Nils Ittonen, Denise Koopmans, Sebastian Langenskiöld and Rafaela Seppälä as well as Anna Herlin as a new member of the Board of Directors.

The amended notice to the Annual General Meeting, which in all other respects remains the same as the notice published on 10 February 2021, is appended in full to this stock exchange release.

Sanoma Corporation

Board of Directors

Additional information

Kaisa Uurasmaa, Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability, tel. +358 40 560 5601

Sanoma

Sanoma is an innovative and agile learning and media company impacting the lives of millions every day.

Our learning products and services enable teachers to develop the talents of every child to reach their full potential. We offer printed and digital learning content as well as digital learning and teaching platforms for primary, secondary and vocational education, and want to grow our business across Europe.

Our Finnish media provide independent journalism and engaging entertainment also for generations to come. Our unique cross-media position offers the widest reach and tailored marketing solutions for our business partners.

Today, we operate in eleven European countries and employ close to 5,000 professionals. In 2020, our net sales amounted to approx. 1.1bn€ and our operational EBIT margin excl. PPA was 14.7%. Sanoma shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information is available at www.sanoma.com.

Attachment




