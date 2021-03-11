On 10 February 2021, Sanoma Corporation published the notice to the Annual General Meeting, which will be held on Tuesday 13 April 2021 at 14:00 EET.

Amendments to the notice to the Annual General Meeting of Sanoma Corporation regarding the number of the members and the composition of the Board of Directors

Arun Aggarwal, the proposed new member of the Board of Directors set out in item 13 in the notice, has for personal reasons announced that he is no longer available for the position. Thus, Sanoma’s Board of Directors has resolved on the following amendments to items 12 and 13 of the notice to the Annual General Meeting:

Shareholders representing more than 10% of all shares and votes of the company propose to the Annual General Meeting that the number of the members of the Board of Directors shall be set at nine instead of the earlier proposed ten, and that the Board of Directors shall comprise the following members: Pekka Ala-Pietilä, Julian Drinkall, Rolf Grisebach, Mika Ihamuotila, Nils Ittonen, Denise Koopmans, Sebastian Langenskiöld and Rafaela Seppälä as well as Anna Herlin as a new member of the Board of Directors.

The amended notice to the Annual General Meeting, which in all other respects remains the same as the notice published on 10 February 2021, is appended in full to this stock exchange release.

Sanoma Corporation

Board of Directors

Additional information

Kaisa Uurasmaa, Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability, tel. +358 40 560 5601

