Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: Ferratum Group publishes preliminary unaudited full-year results for 2020

Helsinki, 11 March 2021 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) ("Ferratum" or the "Group") announces preliminary unaudited results for the 12 months ended 31 December 2020.
Financial Highlights
- Stricter scoring and reduced lending resulted in a year on year revenue decrease of 21.7%
- Cost base decreased year on year by 23.1%
- Positive full year EBIT and EBT maintained
Operational Highlights
- Investments in core products such as SME lending and Primelending
3 months ended
31 December
|
12 months ended
31 December
|Key Figures, EUR million
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Revenue
|52.9
|75.0
|229.6
|293.1
|Operating profit (EBIT)
|3.7
|12.0
|23.0
|45.5
|Profit before tax
|-0.3
|7.8
|1.8
|27.5
|Profit before tax %
|-0.5%
|10.5%
|0.8%
|9.4%
|Earnings per share, basic (EUR)
|-0.00
|0.32
|0.02
|1.10
|Earnings per share, diluted (EUR)
|-0.00
|0.32
|0.02
|1.10
A resilient and flexible business model resulted in a solid performance in a year hit by the COVID-19 pandemic
