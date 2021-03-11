 

DGAP-News Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Group publishes preliminary unaudited full-year results for 2020

DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj / Key word(s): Annual Results
Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Group publishes preliminary unaudited full-year results for 2020

11.03.2021 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ferratum Group publishes preliminary unaudited full-year results for 2020

Helsinki, 11 March 2021 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) ("Ferratum" or the "Group") announces preliminary unaudited results for the 12 months ended 31 December 2020.

 

Financial Highlights

- Stricter scoring and reduced lending resulted in a year on year revenue decrease of 21.7%

- Cost base decreased year on year by 23.1%

- Positive full year EBIT and EBT maintained

Operational Highlights

- Investments in core products such as SME lending and Primelending

  3 months ended

31 December 		12 months ended

31 December
Key Figures, EUR million 2020 2019 2020 2019
Revenue 52.9 75.0 229.6 293.1
Operating profit (EBIT) 3.7 12.0 23.0 45.5
Profit before tax -0.3 7.8 1.8 27.5
Profit before tax % -0.5% 10.5% 0.8% 9.4%
Earnings per share, basic (EUR) -0.00 0.32 0.02 1.10
Earnings per share, diluted (EUR) -0.00 0.32 0.02 1.10
 

A resilient and flexible business model resulted in a solid performance in a year hit by the COVID-19 pandemic

Wertpapier


