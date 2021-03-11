 

Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives orders for 33 MW from RWE from France

Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives orders for 33 MW from RWE from France

11.03.2021
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, 11 March 2021. The Nordex Group has again received orders from France. The French subsidiary from RWE, RWE Renouvelables France, has ordered ten N117 turbines for two wind farms with a total capacity of 33 MW. Both projects in the north of France are part from the sale of Nordex Group's European wind and solar project development business to RWE in November 2020.
 

The Nordex Group is supplying six N117/3000 turbines on tubular steel towers with hub heights of 76 metres for the 18 MW onshore wind farm "Les Hauts Bouleaux" in the Oise Department. The 15 MW "Martinpuich" wind farm in the Pas-de-Calais department will be equipped with four N117/3600 turbines with hub height of 91 metres, which are delivered in the operation mode of 3.675 MW. Installation of the turbines will start in the current year and the commissioning of the turbines in both wind farms is scheduled for early 2022.

The orders also include a premium service contract of the turbines. Due to the location of the wind farms, the Nordex Group benefits from the already strong network of service points in the north of France.

About RWE
RWE is one of the world's leading renewables companies. By the end of 2022, the company aims to expand its portfolio to a net capacity of more than 13 gigawatts, involving an investment of €5 billion net; together with partners, the gross investment volume may be as high as €9 billion. The expansion is focused on North America, its core markets in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

About the Nordex Group
The Group has installed more than 32 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets and generated sales of around EUR 4.6 billion in 2020. The Company currently has more than 8,500 employees. The Group's manufacturing network includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the USA, India and Mexico. Its product portfolio is mainly focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 5.X MW class which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with limited grid capacity.

Contact for press inquiries:
Nordex SE
Felix Losada
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1141
flosada@nordex-online.com

Contact for investors:
Nordex SE
Felix Zander
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1116
fzander@nordex-online.com


Diskussion: Nordex buy ("First Berlin")

Diskussion: NORDEX: Markt Kap. 13 - 20 Mrd. € in den nächsten 24 Monaten
Wertpapier


