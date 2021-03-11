DGAP-News: Cliq Digital AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous CLIQ Digital launches Hollywood blockbusters and upgrades sports category 11.03.2021 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CLIQ Digital launches Hollywood blockbusters and upgrades sports category

- New content increases CLIQ's film library and drives eyeballs to a more attractive destination store

- Major relaunch of a wider and more compelling range of sports content

CLIQ Digital AG (CLIQ.DE, ISIN: DE000A0HHJR3, WKN: A0HHJR), a leading digital lifestyle company, which provides streaming entertainment services to consumers worldwide with unlimited access to music, audiobooks, sports and movie content, is pleased to announce the official start of the comprehensive movie and sports content enhancements in its All-in-One product offering.

From today on, members in Germany and Austria can now enjoy a wide range of Hollywood blockbusters. Sports fans across all CLIQ countries can now watch daily news, reports and highlights of the most popular sports and leagues worldwide. These new additions will contribute significantly to the attractiveness of the All-in-One store offering.

The film category now includes a completely revised library of over 1,000 selected films, including international box office hits as well as the very best in cinema made in Germany. The extended library now covers all relevant genres and offers movie entertainment for the whole family, completely in German as well as recent releases and films that have not yet been shown on TV.

The monthly subscription price includes unlimited access to all titles in Germany and Austria from CLIQ's license partners, including credit for one blockbuster per month; additional films are available as pay-per-view transactions.

In all markets where CLIQ is active, the focus of the completely revised sports category is on six continuously updated programmes, produced by sports experts Inverleigh. The half-hour and high-quality formats deal with current topics of the most popular sports and their leading leagues; such as the Premier League, Bundesliga, Champions League, NBA, MMA, NFL and Formula 1.