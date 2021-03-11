DGAP-News: Masterflex SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results Masterflex SE exceeds earnings forecast for the 2020 financial year 11.03.2021 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Group revenue at the upper end of the forecast range

- Group operating EBIT exceeds forecast for 2020 at EUR 3.2 million

- Diversification in industry focus provides stability

- Positive effects of the "Back to Double Digit" optimisation programme are becoming visible

Gelsenkirchen, 11 March 2021 - Masterflex SE (ISIN: DE0005492938) generated revenue of EUR 71.9 million in 2020 according to preliminary figures. This corresponds to a decrease of 10.1% compared to the previous year's revenue of EUR 80.0 million. Operating EBIT in the 2020 financial year was EUR 3.2 million, compared to EUR 5.1 million in 2019, resulting in an operating EBIT margin of 4.4% (previous year: 6.3%). Masterflex SE thus reached the upper end of the forecast range for 2020 in terms of revenue and exceeded it in terms of operating EBIT. The company had forecast a decline in consolidated revenue of 10% to 15% due to the effects of the Corona pandemic. The target range for the operating EBIT was between EUR 1.0 million and EUR 2.5 million.

The entire year 2020 was dominated by the Corona pandemic, with the low point being passed in the second quarter of 2020. The demand situation was particularly challenging in the aviation, automotive and mechanical engineering sectors. In contrast, the medical technology, food and pharmaceutical industries showed a positive demand trend, so that the Group was able to compensate for the massive economic fluctuations to a large extent.

The consistent implementation of the "Back to Double Digit" (B2DD) optimisation programme, with which Masterflex SE is pursuing the goal of sustainably returning the operating EBIT margin to the double-digit range by 2022, played a significant role in the pleasing business development in view of the challenging circumstances. The optimisation measures introduced were once again significantly expanded in the course of the Corona pandemic, so that in 2020 the company succeeded in closing every quarter - with the exception of the last, traditionally weakest quarter in terms of turnover - with operating black figures, reducing net debt and increasing liquidity despite the global recession.