creditshelf achieves a top spot in Europe's growth champions ranking by FT

Frankfurt am Main, March 11, 2021 ‒ creditshelf AG achieves a top spot as one of Europe's growth champions. Being ranked 72nd out of 1000 companies in the 'FT1000 Europe's Fastest Growing Companies' by the Financial Times and Statista marks a great acknowledgement of the company's sustainable growth strategy.

After intensive research, public calls for participation, extensive database analysis and direct contact with tens of thousands of companies, Financial Times and Statista have identified the TOP 1000 outstanding companies creditshelf's ranking places it in the top 10% of the fastest growing companies in Europe. Of all the German companies in the competition, creditshelf is ranked 21st. This award is a confirmation of creditshelf's fast, sustainable, and predominantly organic growth.

"To achieve such a top ranking in a European comparison is a great acknowledgement of our business model and strategy. Continuous growth, the pursuit of medium-term goals and a robust business model are what set us apart and we are pleased that all this is being perceived," explains Dr. Daniel Bartsch, founding partner and COO of creditshelf.

"Especially as a young, listed company, it is important that we grow in a sustainable manner. Therefore, I am very proud to receive this award. It is a strong signal to all our partners, customers, and shareholders that we are on the right track," adds Dr. Tim Thabe, founding partner and CEO of creditshelf.

The entire ranking can be found at the following link: https://www.ft.com/reports/europes-fastest-growing-companies
 

