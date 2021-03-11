 

Ferratum Group publishes preliminary unaudited full-year results for 2020

Helsinki, 11 March 2021 – Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) (“Ferratum” or the “Group”) announces preliminary unaudited results for the 12 months ended 31 December 2020.

Financial Highlights

  • Stricter scoring and reduced lending resulted in a year on year revenue decrease of 21.7%
  • Cost base decreased year on year by 23.1%
  • Positive full year EBIT and EBT maintained

Operational Highlights

  • Investments in core products such as SME lending and Primelending
  3 months ended

31 December 		12 months ended

31 December
Key Figures, EUR million 2020 2019 2020 2019  
Revenue 52.9 75.0 229.6 293.1  
Operating profit (EBIT) 3.7 12.0 23.0 45.5  
Profit before tax -0.3 7.8 1.8 27.5  
Profit before tax % -0.5% 10.5% 0.8% 9.4%  
Earnings per share, basic (EUR) -0.00 0.32 0.02 1.10  
Earnings per share, diluted (EUR) -0.00 0.32 0.02 1.10  

A resilient and flexible business model resulted in a solid performance in a year hit by the COVID-19 pandemic

The year 2020 was highly characterised by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic which also affected Ferratum’s business activities. In a year unlike any other during the past century, Ferratum’s business model showed its resilience and flexibility: Ferratum managed to protect its business model as well as to successfully reduce its cost base and navigate through the year with a substantial reduction in both operating expenses and risk appetite. These reductions helped contribute to a solid business performance in the business year 2020.

Wertpapier


