 

Kick Scooter Sharing Market Witnessing Massive Growth says P&S Intelligence

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
11.03.2021, 07:45  |  45   |   |   

NEW YORK, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Venture capitalists across the world are making hefty investments in start-ups and businesses related to kick scooter sharing services. For instance, in 2018, Balderton Capital, a London-based venture capital firm, invested $50 million in VOI Technology AB, a Sweden-based electric kick scooter sharing firm. Similarly, Dott and Tier have received heavy funding from EQT Ventures, Naspers Ventures, Goodwater Capital, and Mubadala Capital. These investments will fuel the kick scooter sharing market advance at a CAGR of 51.3% during 2019–2025. According to P&S Intelligence, the market will reach $4,090.5 million by 2025 as a result of such funding.

P&S Intelligence Logo

Additionally, the increasing focus on first- and last-mile connectivity will propel the demand for this shared mobility service in the coming years. The services offered by carsharing and ride-hailing companies have been unsuccessful in bridging the gap infirst- and last-mile transportation. This gap has been efficiently covered by kick scooter sharing services, as they are a cheaper option for traveling shorter distances, usually less than 3.1 miles per trip. These services are primarily provided via the station-less or dock-less model, which enables customers to drop off these scooters at any location, as per their convenience.  

Get the sample copy of this report @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/kick-scooter-sharing-market/report-sample

The benefits offered by these services have lured in a large population of the millennials, who fall within the age bracket of 20 to 35 years. Millennials consider kick scooter sharing an enjoyable and fun commuting option and find these services useful for sightseeing and exploring while traveling to new places. Thus, the concept of kick scooter sharing is gaining popularity among young tourists on account of the flexibility of mobility and parking offered by it.

On account of the increasing popularity, Neutron Holdings Inc. (Lime), Taxify OU (Bolt), TIER Mobility GmbH (Tier), Neuron Mobility Pte. Ltd., Skinny Labs Inc. (Spin), Bird Rides Inc. (Bird), emTransit B.V. (Dott), BYKE Mobility GmbH (Wind), Grin Scooters SAPI de CV (Grin), Waybots Inc. (Skip), Beam Mobility Holdings Pte. Ltd. (Beam), Bycyshare Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Mobycy), LMTS Holding S.C.A. (Circ), and mytaxi Polska sp. Z.o.o. (Hive) are entering the fray.For instance, Lime launched 100 kick scooters in Roanoke Island, North Carolina, in October 2019 and250 kick scootersin Montreal, Canada, in August 2019.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kick Scooter Sharing Market Witnessing Massive Growth says P&S Intelligence NEW YORK, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Venture capitalists across the world are making hefty investments in start-ups and businesses related to kick scooter sharing services. For instance, in 2018, Balderton Capital, a London-based venture capital …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
Why Analysts Believe In 2020 Gold Was Used By Many As A Strategic Asset Versus a Tactical Play
Vaccine Storage & Packaging Market To Expand At 10% CAGR By 2027, Owing To Rapid Technological ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. - ACAD
Azelio has completed a directed share issue of approximately SEK 596 million
Celebrity cosmetic doctor Dr Dan Dhunna Ranks His Top Five Lip Fillers
Hair Wigs and Extensions Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 13.3 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Market Size Worth $21.42 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Hyundai Motor Offers First Peek at STARIA, New MPV with Premium and Futuristic Design
In-vitro Fertilization Market Size Worth $33.9 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 6.5%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Titel
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
Hello Pal Announces Proposed Transaction to Acquire Interests in Dogecoin/Litecoin Mining Facility ...
Sedgwick's brand protection experts publish the highly anticipated European recall index report
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Apache Corporation and Certain ...
A Veganz customer favourite is about to hit Australia: the world's first pizza with a sustainability score!
The Esports Ecosystem On Track To Reach $1.8 Billion By 2022
Why Analysts Believe In 2020 Gold Was Used By Many As A Strategic Asset Versus a Tactical Play
Natura &Co reports strong sales growth of 24% and net profit up 200%, continuing to outperform ...
Vaccine Storage & Packaging Market To Expand At 10% CAGR By 2027, Owing To Rapid Technological ...
Coalition of Asia Pacific Tobacco Harm Reduction Advocates Says WHO Recommended Ban on Vaping Will ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Cannabis Delivery Services Have Seen Skyrocketing Demand During The Pandemic
Nel ASA: Fourth quarter 2020 financial results
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area