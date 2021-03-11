 

Sinopec Accelerates Hydrogen Energy Development to Build World-leading Clean Energy Chemical Company

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
11.03.2021, 07:51  |  58   |   |   

1,000 Hydrogen Refueling Stations be Built in Next Five Years

BEIJING, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Ma Yongsheng, President of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec") and Academician of Chinese Academy of Engineering, has proposed to accelerate hydrogen energy industry development during the Two Sessions recently held in Beijing. Mr. Ma suggested to devote more efforts in top-level design, core technology R&D, standard system formulation and industrial policy support.

Ma Yongsheng, President of Sinopec Proposed to Accelerate Hydrogen Energy Industry Development during the Two Sessions 2021, with “clean” in the company vision for the first time.

As a secondary source of energy, hydrogen is playing an increasingly important role on the world energy stage. At present, China has achieved significant progress in hydrogen energy-related technologies, but the hydrogen energy industry remains in the pilot demonstration and market promotion stage.

Mr. Ma noted the many advantages of hydrogen energy, such as its varied sources, zero terminal discharge and wide range of applications. According to the international Hydrogen Council, hydrogen energy will reduce carbon dioxide emissions by six billion tons by 2050. Meanwhile, the China Hydrogen Energy Alliance predicts that by 2050, China's annual hydrogen demand will be close to 60 million tons, which would help the country to cut 700 million tons from its carbon dioxide emissions.

Since 2020, China has successively issued the "Notice of Launching Demonstration Applications of Fuel Cell Vehicles" and the "New Energy Vehicle Industry Development Plan (2021-2035)", and supporting plans and policies to promote hydrogen energy R&D, production, storage and transportation and application have been introduced by local authorities across China. As of the end of 2020, China has an inventory of 7,352 fuel cell vehicles, 128 hydrogen refueling stations have been built with 101 already put into operation, ranking second worldwide only to Japan.

Sinopec currently produces 3.5 million tons of hydrogen per year. In 2020, Sinopec started to advance and accelerate the construction of an integrated hydrogen energy industry chain across various fields – capital operation, technology R&D, production storage and transportation, network distribution and social cooperation.

Sinopec has built hydrogen refueling stations in Guangdong, Shanghai, Zhejiang, Guangxi and more, and 10 oil-hydrogen mixing stations are now in operation.

As part of China's 14th Five-Year Plan, Sinopec has included "clean" in the company vision for the first time. Carrying the goal of building China's largest hydrogen energy company, Sinopec will also be promoting clean energy construction through accelerating the transformation of hydrogen sources from grey hydrogen to blue and green hydrogen.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sinopec Accelerates Hydrogen Energy Development to Build World-leading Clean Energy Chemical Company 1,000 Hydrogen Refueling Stations be Built in Next Five Years BEIJING, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Mr. Ma Yongsheng, President of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec") and Academician of Chinese Academy of Engineering, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
Why Analysts Believe In 2020 Gold Was Used By Many As A Strategic Asset Versus a Tactical Play
Vaccine Storage & Packaging Market To Expand At 10% CAGR By 2027, Owing To Rapid Technological ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. - ACAD
Azelio has completed a directed share issue of approximately SEK 596 million
Celebrity cosmetic doctor Dr Dan Dhunna Ranks His Top Five Lip Fillers
Hair Wigs and Extensions Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 13.3 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Market Size Worth $21.42 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Hyundai Motor Offers First Peek at STARIA, New MPV with Premium and Futuristic Design
In-vitro Fertilization Market Size Worth $33.9 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 6.5%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Titel
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
Hello Pal Announces Proposed Transaction to Acquire Interests in Dogecoin/Litecoin Mining Facility ...
Sedgwick's brand protection experts publish the highly anticipated European recall index report
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Apache Corporation and Certain ...
A Veganz customer favourite is about to hit Australia: the world's first pizza with a sustainability score!
The Esports Ecosystem On Track To Reach $1.8 Billion By 2022
Why Analysts Believe In 2020 Gold Was Used By Many As A Strategic Asset Versus a Tactical Play
Natura &Co reports strong sales growth of 24% and net profit up 200%, continuing to outperform ...
Vaccine Storage & Packaging Market To Expand At 10% CAGR By 2027, Owing To Rapid Technological ...
Coalition of Asia Pacific Tobacco Harm Reduction Advocates Says WHO Recommended Ban on Vaping Will ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Cannabis Delivery Services Have Seen Skyrocketing Demand During The Pandemic
Nel ASA: Fourth quarter 2020 financial results
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.02.21
3 Wasserstoff-News aus den USA, von der Sinopec-Aktie und der Ceres Power-Aktie