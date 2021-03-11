DGAP-Ad-hoc: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Disposal/Investment Mutares sells majority stake in STS Group AG 11-March-2021 / 07:50 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mutares sells majority stake in STS Group AG

Munich, March 11, 2021 - Mutares SE & Co KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) ("Mutares") has today signed an agreement with Adler Pelzer Group for the full divestment of its majority stake in the listed STS Group AG (ISIN DE000A1TNU68).

STS Group is a global system supplier to the automotive industry. Mutares holds 73.25% of the share capital of STS Group AG and will receive a purchase price of EUR 7.00 per share of STS Group AG. Adler Pelzer Group has also undertaken the obligation to ensure that all loans granted to STS Group AG by Mutares will be fulfilled by December 31, 2021.

The transaction is still subject to approval by Adler Pelzer Group financiers and the antitrust authorities. Mutares expects the transaction to be successfully completed in the first half of 2021.

