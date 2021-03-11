DGAP-Ad-hoc: STS Group AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

STS Group AG: Mutares sells majority stake in STS Group AG to Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH



11-March-2021 / 07:50 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



STS Group AG: Mutares sells majority stake in STS Group AG to Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH



Hallbergmoos/Munich, March 11, 2021: Today, Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) ("Mutares") informed STS Group AG (ISIN: DE000A1TNU68) that Mutares signed today a share purchase agreement with Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH, a company of the Adler Pelzer Group, for the sale of its entire majority shareholding in STS Group AG which represents approximately 73.25% of the share capital of STS Group AG (the "Transaction"). According to Mutares, a purchase price of EUR 7.00 per share of STS Group AG was agreed upon for the shares sold. According to information provided by Mutares, Adler Pelzer Group has also undertaken to procure the repayment of all loans granted by Mutares to STS Group AG by December 31, 2021. According to Mutares, the Transaction is still subject to approval by Adler Pelzer Group financing providers and the antitrust authorities. Mutares expects the Transaction to be successfully completed in the first half of 2021.