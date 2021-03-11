DGAP-Adhoc STS Group AG: Mutares sells majority stake in STS Group AG to Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
DGAP-Ad-hoc: STS Group AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
STS Group AG: Mutares sells majority stake in STS Group AG to Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
Based on the notification by Mutares, the Management Board of STS Group AG assumes that, if the Transaction closes, Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH will acquire control over STS Group AG within the meaning of Sections 35 (1), 29 (2) of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz, WpÜG).
