DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Disposal/Investment Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Expected second Exit in 2021: Mutares signed agreement to sell its shares in STS Group AG 11.03.2021 / 07:53 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Adler Pelzer Group to acquire Mutares 73.25% stake in STS Group AG

- Share Price offer of EUR 7.00 will lead to fourth Transaction in 2021

- Fulfilment of existing Mutares Shareholder Debt guaranteed

- Transaction subject to approval of Adler Pelzer Group Financiers and Merger Control Approvals



Munich, March 11, 2021 - Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has signed an agreement with Adler Pelzer Group to take over its shares in STS Group AG (ISIN: DE000A1TNU68).

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA signed an agreement to divest its stake in STS Group AG to Adler Pelzer Group following its best owner principle. The transaction includes the shares and the full business operations of Plastics and Materials in Europe, China and the US. The company will be part of the Adler Pelzer Plastics division and continue to serve its customer best in class.

STS Group AG was acquired in 2013 from Autoneum Group and has undergone a successful turnaround following a buy-and-build strategy. In 2018, STS Group AG marked an IPO. Mutares has remained the major shareholder since then.

The transaction is subject to positive merger control opinion and external financing confirmation from Adler Pelzer Group. A closing of the transaction is expected in H1 2021. The purchase price is set as EUR 7.00 per share of STS Group AG. Adler Pelzer Group has further undertaken the obligation to ensure that all loans granted to STS Group AG by Mutares will be fulfilled by December 31, 2021.

"With the potential closing of this transaction, this exit marks a highlight in the Mutares history. The investment in STS Group AG will be the most successful in Mutares history and has sustainably shown that our business model, as well as our buy-and-build approach, was successfully executed. We are proud to have built up this Group, which will now be placed in good hands following our best owner principle," says Robin Laik, CEO and founder.