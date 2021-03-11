 

Global Data Center Infrastructure Market to Thrive with Pent-up Demand for Smart Data Storage

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
11.03.2021, 08:03  |  24   |   |   

The total investment in DCIS is expected to reach $26.15 billion by 2025, finds Frost & Sullivan

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis finds that investments from technology and industrial firms in the next-generation enterprise, cloud, and co-location data centers will accelerate the growth of the global data center infrastructure solutions (DCIS) market. Continual high volumes of data creation worldwide have led to increased data center investments, boosting the need for power and cooling solutions that are environmentally friendly, highly efficient, and reduce the overall cost of ownership. Despite companies reducing construction activities during COVID-19, the industry will witness significant growth in 2021 due to pent-up demand. The total investment in DCIS is expected to reach $26.15 billion by 2025 from $16.73 billion in 2019, up at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. Technology and telecommunication firms from the United States and China will continue their robust expenditure during the next decade to dominate the data center space.

For further information on this analysis, Adoption of Advanced Processors and Servers Sparks Innovation across the Global Data Center Infrastructure Solutions (DCIS) Market, please visit: http://frost.ly/5dp

"Data creation is also expected to occur at a faster pace, as 5G will enable activities such as augmented and virtual reality, smart sensor technology, and advanced mobile video and gaming, all of which drive data traffic. The presence of microdata centers in the form of multi-access edge computing (MEC) sites within the 5G networks will bring data processing and storage close to the customer end," said Manoj Shankar, Energy & Environment Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "However, these MEC sites will have increased power requirements, which lead to the development of innovative power and cooling solutions that cater to the needs of 5G networks, thereby driving micro and modular infrastructure development."

Shankar added: "The demand for more efficient infrastructure solutions to process data, along with cooling and rack-based products, will lead the DCIS market. Uninterrupted power supply (UPS) and generators will also feature prominently as a data center backup power source as companies seek to reduce downtime, hence deploying multiple backup power solutions."

With the increase in connected devices and the advent of 5G, new edge data centers need to be developed, presenting tremendous growth prospects for DCIS market participants, including:

  • Connecting with other suppliers to introduce new products that provide customers with a wide variety of options that cater to their different needs.
  • Opening subsidiaries in new regions in collaboration with data center technology providers that are setting up new data centers to gain market access.
  • Partnering with global telecom operators to get direct access to edge data centers, understand the technology, and field test new products.
  • Focusing on penetrating the product replacement market as companies can offer new, more efficient solutions that cater to the modern data center's varied demands.

Adoption of Advanced Processors and Servers Sparks Innovation across the Global Data Center Infrastructure Solutions (DCIS) Market is the latest addition to Frost & Sullivan's Energy & Environment research and analyses available through the Frost & Sullivan Leadership Council, which helps organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Adoption of Advanced Processors and Servers Sparks Innovation across the Global Data Center Infrastructure Solutions (DCIS) Market

MFBF

Contact:
Melissa Tan
Corporate Communications
T: +65 6890 0926
E: melissa.tan@frost.com

http://ww2.frost.com

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Global Data Center Infrastructure Market to Thrive with Pent-up Demand for Smart Data Storage The total investment in DCIS is expected to reach $26.15 billion by 2025, finds Frost & Sullivan SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis finds that investments from technology and industrial firms in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
Why Analysts Believe In 2020 Gold Was Used By Many As A Strategic Asset Versus a Tactical Play
Vaccine Storage & Packaging Market To Expand At 10% CAGR By 2027, Owing To Rapid Technological ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. - ACAD
Azelio has completed a directed share issue of approximately SEK 596 million
Celebrity cosmetic doctor Dr Dan Dhunna Ranks His Top Five Lip Fillers
Hair Wigs and Extensions Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 13.3 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Market Size Worth $21.42 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Hyundai Motor Offers First Peek at STARIA, New MPV with Premium and Futuristic Design
In-vitro Fertilization Market Size Worth $33.9 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 6.5%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Titel
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
Hello Pal Announces Proposed Transaction to Acquire Interests in Dogecoin/Litecoin Mining Facility ...
Sedgwick's brand protection experts publish the highly anticipated European recall index report
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Apache Corporation and Certain ...
A Veganz customer favourite is about to hit Australia: the world's first pizza with a sustainability score!
The Esports Ecosystem On Track To Reach $1.8 Billion By 2022
Why Analysts Believe In 2020 Gold Was Used By Many As A Strategic Asset Versus a Tactical Play
Natura &Co reports strong sales growth of 24% and net profit up 200%, continuing to outperform ...
Vaccine Storage & Packaging Market To Expand At 10% CAGR By 2027, Owing To Rapid Technological ...
Coalition of Asia Pacific Tobacco Harm Reduction Advocates Says WHO Recommended Ban on Vaping Will ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Cannabis Delivery Services Have Seen Skyrocketing Demand During The Pandemic
Nel ASA: Fourth quarter 2020 financial results
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area