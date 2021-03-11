DGAP-News: ecotel communication ag / Key word(s): Annual Results ecotel communication ag: ecotel surpasses EBITDA forecast for financial year 2020 and raises the outlook for 2021 11.03.2021 / 08:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Gross profit boosted to € 37.7 million (+12 %)

EBITDA improved to € 11.7 million (+33 %)

Free cash flow increased to € 4.4 million (+22 %)

Net financial assets more than doubled to € 2.3 million (+130 %)

Consolidated surplus increased to € 1.0 million and EPS to € 0.28

Dividend proposal of € 0.14 in line with sustainable financial strategy

Forecast for 2021: Sustainable EBITDA growth to € 12 - 14 million

Düsseldorf, March 11, 2021

The ecotel Group concluded the year 2020 very successfully. EBITDA of € 11.7 million clearly surpassed the forecast, together with improvements in all significant key figures. All segments contributed to this positive development. This made it possible to more than compensate for the negative economic effects of the global COVID pandemic and the shrinking gross domestic product.

Consolidated revenue, at € 98.3 million (prev. year: € 82.8 million) was deliberately below the € 100 million threshold set down in section 35 para. 5a of the Telecommunications Act, which protects the group from any retroactive regulatory decisions on the fees of market-dominating telecommunications providers. Revenue in the high-margin segments »ecotel Business Solutions« and »easybell« as well as the »nacamar« segment developed as planned. The business volume in the »Wholesale« segment likewise increased profitably in 2020.