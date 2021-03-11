Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Repurchase of shares by Adevinta ASA

From 3 March 2021 until 11 March 2021, Adevinta ASA has purchased a total of 618,129 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 135.1185 per share..

Date on which the buy-back programme was announced: 3 March 2021 The duration of the buy-back programme: No longer than 2 April 2021 Size of the buy-back programme: Up to 1,700,000 shares

Oslo, 11 March 2021 - Please see below information about transactions made under the buy-back programme for Adevinta ASA.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date Aggregated volume

(number of shares) Weighted average

share price (NOK) Total transaction

value (NOK) 03.03.2021 116,000 135.2113 15,684,510.80 04.03.2021 114,000 135.6600 15,465,240.00 05.03.2021 115,000 134.2347 15,436,990.50 08.03.2021 116,000 133.8309 15,524,384.40 09.03.2021 50,000 136.7556 6,837,780.00 10.03.2021 107,129 136.0210 14,571,793.71 Previously disclosed buybacks

under the programme (accumulated) 0 0 0 Total buybacks under the programme 618,129 135.1185 83,520,699.41

The issuer’s holding of own shares:

Following the completion of the above transactions, Adevinta ASA owns a total of 618,129 own shares, corresponding to 0.09% of Adevinta ASA’s share capital.

This is information that Adevinta ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through Newsweb and Globe Newswire by the contact person set out above.

