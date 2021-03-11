 

Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Repurchase of shares by Adevinta ASA

Oslo, 11 March 2021 - Please see below information about transactions made under the buy-back programme for Adevinta ASA.

Date on which the buy-back programme was announced: 3 March 2021
The duration of the buy-back programme: No longer than 2 April 2021
Size of the buy-back programme: Up to 1,700,000 shares

From 3 March 2021 until 11 March 2021, Adevinta ASA has purchased a total of 618,129 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 135.1185 per share..

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date Aggregated volume
(number of shares) 		Weighted average
share price (NOK) 		Total transaction
value (NOK)
03.03.2021 116,000 135.2113 15,684,510.80
04.03.2021 114,000 135.6600 15,465,240.00
05.03.2021 115,000 134.2347 15,436,990.50
08.03.2021 116,000 133.8309 15,524,384.40
09.03.2021 50,000 136.7556 6,837,780.00
10.03.2021 107,129 136.0210 14,571,793.71
Previously disclosed buybacks
under the programme (accumulated) 		0 0 0
Total buybacks under the programme 618,129 135.1185 83,520,699.41

The issuer’s holding of own shares:
Following the completion of the above transactions, Adevinta ASA owns a total of 618,129 own shares, corresponding to 0.09% of Adevinta ASA’s share capital.

Appendix:
An overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no and www.adevinta.com/ir.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations:
Marie De Scorbiac
ir@adevinta.com

This is information that Adevinta ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through Newsweb and Globe Newswire by the contact person set out above.

About Adevinta ASA

Adevinta is a global online classifieds specialist, operating digital marketplaces in 11 countries. The company provides technology-based services to connect buyers with sellers and to facilitate transactions, from job offers to real estate, cars, consumer goods and more. Adevinta’s portfolio includes more than 30 digital products and websites, attracting 1.3 billion average monthly visits. Leading brands include top-ranked leboncoin in France, InfoJobs and Milanuncios in Spain, and 50% of fast-growing OLX Brazil. Adevinta spun off from Schibsted ASA and publicly listed in Oslo, Norway in 2019. Adevinta is majority owned by Schibsted ASA and employs 4,700 people committed to supporting users and customers daily. Find out more at www.Adevinta.com.

 

Attachment


Wertpapier


