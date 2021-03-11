 

Sievi Capital’s Annual Report 2020 published

Sievi Capital Plc
Stock exchange release 11 March at 9:00 am EET

Sievi Capital’s Annual Report 2020 published

Sievi Capital has today published its Annual Report 2020. Sievi Capital’s Annual Report includes Board of Directors’ Report, Financial Statements, Auditor’s report and CEO’s review as well as a business review of our target companies in 2020.

In addition to the official Financial Statements Sievi Capital publishes the Financial Statements also in Finnish in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements in XHTML format including XBLR tags on the primary statements. The audit firm KPMG has issued an independent auditor’s reasonable assurance report on the ESEF Financial Statements of Sievi Capital Plc.

The Annual Report and the XHTML file are available on the Company’s website at www.sievicapital.fi/en/investors and attached to this release.

SIEVI CAPITAL PLC

FURTHER INFORMATION:
CEO Päivi Marttila, tel. +358 400 285 358

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Main media
www.sievicapital.fi

Sievi Capital is a listed (Nasdaq Helsinki) private equity investment company that invests in small and medium-sized Finnish companies. Sievi Capital acts in close partnership with management and co-owners in target companies and actively supports growth, performance and value creation.

Attachments




